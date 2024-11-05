Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Lifting/Lowering System For Spare Tires (ASP-363)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide motorists with an effective alternative to conventional spare tire lowering/lifting equipment offered by truck manufacturers," said one of two inventors, from Marble Falls, Texas, "so we invented the TIRE

GINIE. Our design would make the tire change procedure much easier to complete, even when operating in darkness, rain, or cold winter weather."

The invention provides a motorized means of lowering the spare tire beneath a light truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to piece poles together to create the crank and search for the slot beneath the bed for insertion and manual operation. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of light-duty trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-363, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

