Eskola Roofing Expands Its Commercial Operations Across The Southeast And Southwest With Strategic Acquisitions

Eskola Roofing & Waterproofing , a leader in commercial roofing and waterproofing, is expanding across the Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. with the of three established companies: Frontier Roofing , BBG Contracting Group ("BBG") and Keating Roofing.

These acquisitions support Eskola's commitment to delivering exceptional roofing and waterproofing services across essential sectors such as education, infrastructure and healthcare. With these additions, Eskola now operates 22 locations in 11 states: Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Florida.

"Our vision has always been to grow responsibly while maintaining the high level of service that Eskola is known for," said Jon Eskola, CEO of Eskola Roofing & Waterproofing. "Frontier, BBG and Keating Roofing bring decades of experience, regional expertise, and a commitment to quality. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Eskola family."

Keating Roofing and Sheet Metal, founded in 1948 in Charleston, S.C., specializes in commercial roof construction, repair, and replacement. With over 70 years of experience, Keating Roofing brings valuable relationships and service expertise in South Carolina.

The Charleston location will serve as a key hub for Eskola's Mid-Atlantic operations, strengthening Eskola's presence in South Carolina and creating opportunities for recurring service work.

Frontier Roofing, a family-owned business serving Texas and New Mexico since 1968, was founded by Bobby Watkins and later taken over by his son Bram Watkins.

Founded in 1997, BBG Contracting Group, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has earned a reputation for excellence in commercial roofing, restoration, and maintenance. With a strong presence in North Florida, this acquisition enhances Eskola's expansion into Florida.

Since partnering with Atlanta-based private equity firm Eagle Merchant Partners, Eskola has pursued a strategic vision to acquire complementary companies in commercial roofing, penetrating key markets and building a strong foundation for future growth.

"We continue to seek out partners who share our values and customer-centric approach to commercial re-roofing and waterproofing," said Jon Eskola. "The acquisitions of Frontier Roofing, BBG, and Keating Roofing mark significant milestones in our mission to become the Southeast's leading commercial roofer."

