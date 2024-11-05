Peritus Capital Secures Term Loan For Oberland Agriscience To Drive Sustainable Protein Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritus Capital is pleased to announce a successful term loan arrangement for Oberland Agriscience The non-dilutive funding will support the Halifax-based

company in

scaling

its

production

through equipment

acquisitions

and

increased working capital.

Oberland

Agriscience,

a

leader

in

sustainable protein,

operates

one of Canada's

largest

Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) farms. It specializes in resilient, nutrient-rich ingredient solutions for aquaculture, pet food, poultry feed, and agriculture industries. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and automation, including machine learning and predictive analytics, to optimize its production processes, setting a new standard in the sustainable protein market.

"Black

soldier

fly

larvae are

extraordinary

insects capable

of

transforming nearly

any

organic waste into valuable protein at a remarkable rate. Oberland's rigorous, scientific approach positions it at the forefront of the sustainable protein

revolution," said Howard Tang, CEO of Peritus Capital.

The newly secured funding will help Oberland scale operations at its 108,000-square-foot Grassy Lake

facility.

This

follows

the

success

of

its

pilot

farm,

which operated

for

over

seven years. The new

production

plant is projected to produce 3,500 tons

of dry protein

and 9,000 tons of frass annually, diverting 36,000 tons of pre-consumer waste from landfills and significantly reducing associated carbon dioxide emissions.

"Partnering with Peritus Capital to secure this investment is a tremendous win for us and the insect farming industry," said Dr. Greg Wanger, Founder and CEO of Oberland Agriscience. "The

global

population

continues to

soar,

and

the food

waste

problem

isn't

going

away.

Insects are natural to many animal diets, especially fish, and thus are an excellent ingredient in these feeds."

About

Peritus Capital

Peritus Capital is a boutique investment firm that invests in, supports, and finances the global development of ROI-generating, early-stage, and established corporates that integrate environmentally

conscious

practices

in food

production,

focusing

on

the

aquaculture

sector. We are a global team with an extensive network of international investors able to invest across multiple geographies. Peritus Capital

LLC is a broker-dealer

registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a FINRA member.

Media Contact

Courtney Bosh

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Ching Ryan

[email protected]

SOURCE Peritus Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED