Peritus Capital Secures Term Loan For Oberland Agriscience To Drive Sustainable Protein Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritus Capital is pleased to announce a successful term loan arrangement for Oberland Agriscience Inc. The non-dilutive funding will support the Halifax-based
company in
scaling
its
production
through equipment
acquisitions
and
increased working capital.
Oberland
Agriscience,
a
leader
in
sustainable protein,
operates
one of Canada's
largest
Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) farms. It specializes in resilient, nutrient-rich ingredient solutions for aquaculture, pet food, poultry feed, and agriculture industries. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and automation, including machine learning and predictive analytics, to optimize its production processes, setting a new standard in the sustainable protein market.
"Black
soldier
fly
larvae are
extraordinary
insects capable
of
transforming nearly
any
organic waste into valuable protein at a remarkable rate. Oberland's rigorous, scientific approach positions it at the forefront of the sustainable protein
revolution," said Howard Tang, CEO of Peritus Capital.
The newly secured funding will help Oberland scale operations at its 108,000-square-foot Grassy Lake
facility.
This
follows
the
success
of
its
pilot
farm,
which operated
for
over
seven years. The new
production
plant is projected to produce 3,500 tons
of dry protein
and 9,000 tons of frass annually, diverting 36,000 tons of pre-consumer waste from landfills and significantly reducing associated carbon dioxide emissions.
"Partnering with Peritus Capital to secure this investment is a tremendous win for us and the insect farming industry," said Dr. Greg Wanger, Founder and CEO of Oberland Agriscience. "The
global
population
continues to
soar,
and
the food
waste
problem
isn't
going
away.
Insects are natural to many animal diets, especially fish, and thus are an excellent ingredient in these feeds."
About
Peritus Capital
Peritus Capital is a boutique investment firm that invests in, supports, and finances the global development of ROI-generating, early-stage, and established corporates that integrate environmentally
conscious
practices
in food
production,
focusing
on
the
aquaculture
sector. We are a global team with an extensive network of international investors able to invest across multiple geographies. Peritus Capital
LLC is a broker-dealer
registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a FINRA member.
