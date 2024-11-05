Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Tool For Holding A Writing Instrument (ACC-281)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced classroom teacher, and I noticed students often do not know how to use a pen or pencil effectively and as a consequence, have very poor handwriting. I thought there could be an effective tool to help train children or adults to hold a pen or pencil correctly," said an inventor, from Union City, Ga., "so I invented the CORRECTION GLOVE. My design enables the user to develop the correct grip and muscle memory for writing."

The invention provides an effective way to help an individual learn to hold a writing instrument appropriately. In doing so, it would force the user to hold the writing implement correctly. As a result, it offers added educational value, and it could help improve the user's handwriting. The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults learning to write properly. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-281, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



