IDEMIA Public Security Names Vincent Bouatou As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With his expertise and experience leveraging and scaling technology, Vincent

Bouatou plays a critical role in driving IDEMIA's growth and differentiation in the biometric market

COURBEVOIE, France, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced the appointment of Vincent Bouatou as Chief Officer (CTO) and Head of the International CTO Office. In his role as CTO, Vincent will drive IDEMIA's technology and cybersecurity strategy, technical governance, innovation, and AI leadership.

Vincent Bouatou, CTO, IDEMIA Public Security

Continue Reading

Vincent is a seasoned technologist and leader with over 20 years of experience working within IDEMIA's Research and Technology Unit, Global R&D, Public Security & Identity, and most recently the CTO Office. Under his leadership, IDEMIA has cemented its biometric technologies leadership and expertise and performance in criminal identification, including ranking at the top of National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) latest test results and evaluation for its fingerprint, facial recognition and biometric algorithms and technologies.

"Vincent brings a deep understanding of the biometrics and identity industry, incredible technical know-how, and a successful track record of building and scaling technology teams," said Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security. "As we execute our mission to make the world safer through our best-in-class technology and services for the government, travel, law enforcement, and public sector, I am confident that Vincent will further strengthen our innovation and leadership in the market while focusing on how our biometric technology positively impacts society, with a continued effort on security, equity and privacy protection."

"I'm very excited to lead the strong CTO team and continue driving IDEMIA Public Security's commitment to innovation and expand our leadership in the biometric technology space," shared Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security. "I'm also thrilled to be leading such a talented team and bring our collective skills and experiences together to continue offering the best and most secure and seamless solutions for our customers around the world."

Prior to IDEMIA, Vincent served within Microsoft's Higher Education and Academic Research Relations group where he developed strong partnerships with academia and fostered student and researcher entrepreneurship within the technology and software space.

About IDEMIA Public Security

IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group is the leading provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, transforming public and private organizations across the globe. Our industry-enabled and client-specific solutions draw upon decades of expertise in biometrics to revolutionize the fields of public security and identity, travel and transport, and access control. Built on privacy and trust, our market-leading iris, fingerprint and facial recognition solutions top independent benchmarking for accuracy, fairness and scalability. These exacting standards enable our clients to build safer, fairer societies where people can live, interact, and move about freely. Our best-in-class solutions also make us the partner of choice for leading integrators, technology providers, OEMs, and specialized partners. Learn more here .

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera



IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED