True North Promotes Ann Eckleberry, CPA To SVP Of Financial Services And General Manager Of Business Solutions

- Charles Bailey, CEO of True NorthEAST LIVERPOOL, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- True North ELO LLC , a leading provider of business analytics and comprehensive business solutions, including bookkeeping, medical billing, revenue cycle management , accounting, and consulting services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ann Eckleberry to the role of Senior Vice President of Financial Services and General Manager of True North 's Business Solutions business unit. Since joining True North in September 2023, Ann has played a pivotal role in expanding the bookkeeping and business solutions teams, developing new department leadership, and securing strategic clients that align with True North's growth vision.Ann joined True North with a wealth of experience, including owning her firm, Eckleberry Accounting, and serving as an accountant with Cunningham and Associates in Cleveland for fourteen years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fairmont State University and became a Certified Public Accountant in 2007. Over the past year, Ann's strategic approach and commitment to excellence have driven impactful progress within the Financial Services team, positioning True North for accelerated growth.In her new role, Ann will report to Drew Cooper, President & COO. She will assume responsibility for implementing industry-leading financial systems, processes, and controls across True North's business units. Additionally, she will oversee all aspects of the Business Solutions unit driving the unit's growth and service quality to meet the evolving needs of True North's clients.Charles Bailey, CEO of True North, praised Ann's achievements and expressed confidence in her leadership for the future:“Ann has been instrumental in driving our financial services to new heights over the past year, from cultivating talent within our teams to bringing in key clients. Her dedication to building a robust and strategic financial framework has set the stage for sustained success.”Ann's promotion marks a key milestone in True North's commitment to offering high-quality financial and operational solutions across its expanding portfolio of services. True North looks forward to the continued growth and development of its Business Solutions unit under Ann's direction.About True NorthTrue North ELO LLC, a unit of True North Holdings, is a trusted partner for bookkeeping, medical billing, revenue cycle management, accounting, and business consulting services, serving clients across America. Founded in 2012, True North combines operational excellence with a highly experienced team to deliver tailored solutions that support sustainable growth for small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit .

