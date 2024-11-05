Fortune Coins Casino Launches The 1,000Th Game With A Special Celebration.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Player-centric festivities, such as special promotional events and tournaments, took place to celebrate the social casino's thousandth game.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of its thousandth game, supplied by leading global game developers,

Blazesoft's

Fortune Coins Casino

launched three days of special events this past weekend.

Celebrating a thousand games

In

Fortune Coins'

largest event to date, 1,000 lucky players received unique prizes. The social casino also unveiled #Game1000, a new branded game inspired by one of its most popular titles.

Fortune Coins Casino launched a three-day special event this past weekend to celebrate the expansion of its catalog to 1,000 free-to-play games. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

"Celebrating Fortune Coins' thousandth game reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in social gaming," says Kfir Marmur, Program Manager of Fortune Coins. "Launching with our first hundred games, it's incredible to see how quickly we've expanded our catalog to a thousand free-to-play games." This event is our way of showing appreciation to our players, and with the support of our partners driving our growth, we're thrilled to offer now one of the largest game selections in North America."

Focusing on continuous growth

In the past quarter,

Fortune Coins Casino

has been extra focused on elevating its entire user experience. Starting with the redesign of its website, the platform debuted new lobby graphics, improved UI for easy navigation and visibility, enhanced games icons, simplified sign-up/login pages, and a complete redesign of the promotions page that now reveals more details about events, winners, VIP, new games, and more.

By the end of the year, Fortune Coins Casino plans to launch exciting updates to its VIP and friend referral programs.

Fortune Coins Casino's

VIP program, Fortune Stars Club, is entirely designed to replicate the VIP experience as loyal players progress through the tiers. With the new updates, the entire logic behind the program will be enhanced – the rewards will grow, and the journey will be filled with value at every level. Simultaneously, Fortune Coins Casino is introducing its rebranded referral program, Fortune Friends, now with even bigger bonus rewards.

Fortune Coins Casino

has flourished in a competitive market, becoming one of North America's go-to destinations for trusted entertainment. With plenty of exciting developments on the way, Fortune Coins' users can look forward to an ever-expanding portfolio of games and non-stop entertainment.

About Fortune Coins:

Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to receive daily free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and more. For more information, visit



About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd . is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has earned a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including

FortuneCoins ,

ZulaCasino ,

Sportzino , and

YayCasino

the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit

blazesoft .

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.

