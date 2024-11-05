Options Medical Weight Loss Celebrates Expansion In Central Ohio With Grand Opening Of New Clinic In Upper Arlington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tri-Village Chamber of Commerce to attend November 6 grand opening event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical , the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art in Upper Arlington, Ohio, with a public community celebration taking place on November 6 from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Attendees and local residents can enjoy an evening of festivities and prize giveaways, and will have a chance to meet the Options Medical Weight Loss team and explore the innovative weight loss solutions that have helped transform lives nationwide. The Tri-Village Chamber Members will join the celebration, which will take place at 3070 Kingsdale Center, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m.

"We're so honored to bring our services to Upper Arlington and the surrounding communities in the Central Ohio," said Mike Lover, regional director. "Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate care and guiding patients through their personal weight loss journeys. This location will allow us to make a real difference in the lives of so many individuals who are ready to take control of their health!"

Serving patients throughout Upper Arlington, Grandview, Hilliard, and the OSU campus area, the clinic will offer customized, medical weight loss solutions that are safe, affordable and designed by board-certified, obesity medicine specialists. The new location joins three other existing clinics in the Columbus Metro area and is the 34th full-service clinic nationwide.

Light refreshments will be served at the grand opening event on November 6 and attendees can enjoy giveaways as part of the program, including free gifts for the first 25 guests and a grand prize raffle for a FREE Options 3-Month Premium GLP-1 program . The 1,204-square-foot clinic will house the event, and hours for the new clinic are Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Options encourages local residents to stop by the clinic anytime during operating hours between November 5-9 for a FREE weight loss snapshot on the innovative InBody scale, including an analysis from a certified health coach.

"At Options, we remain committed to a deeper level of health," says Dr. Katrina Mattingly, chief medical officer. "We focus on more than just the number of the scale, as our mission is to help patients improve their health, well-being and confidence, empowering them to live fuller, healthier lives. We're proud that our average patient loses 30 pounds of fat, including 21 percent of their dangerous visceral fat within six months."

To start a weight loss journey, sign up for a

free consultation and metabolic scan

or call 888-405-LOSE (5673).

To reach the Upper Arlington clinic by phone, please call (614) 689-0987 and for more information about the weight loss program, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 34 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at .



SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss

