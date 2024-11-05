Michelle Obama's When We All Vote Reaches 10 Million Voters To Take Action Ahead Of The 2024 General Election

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On the Ground and Online, When We All Vote Makes Sure Voters are Registered and Ready to Vote This Election Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as voters head to the for the 2024 General Election,

When We All Vote , Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan initiative, continues to ensure voters - especially Black, Brown and young voters - make their voices heard at the ballot box. On a mission to increase voter participation in each and every election, When We All Vote released a

video message from Michelle Obama, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ciara, Becky G, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Victoria and Hazel Monét, Monica, Nneka Ogwumike and Chris Paul urging voters to vote this Election Day.

With record-breaking early voting rates across the country, When We All Vote continues the final push on Election Day. To make sure voters have everything they need to go to the ballot box today, When We All Vote will:



Provide discounted and free transportation with Lyft (code: VOTE24) and Lime (code: VOTE2024) so voters can Pull Up to the Polls in many areas on Election Day;

Engage When We All Vote's celebrity Co-Chairs and Ambassadors to use their platforms to get their audiences out to vote, including today's video message ;

Mobilize volunteers to text, canvass and phone bank across the country;

Ensure voters know their voting rights before heading to the polls;

Help voters make their plans to vote ;

Educate voters on what is on their ballots; And more!

"Election Day is our last chance to get out and make our voices heard. Every issue voters care about is on the ballot this year. We know voters across the country are ready - we've seen record-breaking early voting turnout and we felt the energy at our When We All Vote Rally with Mrs. Obama in Georgia last week. Now, it's time to continue to show up and show out at the ballot box. Our message today is simple: VOTE," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.



This year, When We All Vote has:



Sent more than 12 million texts to more than 7 million voters;

Connected with voters through more than 2 million phone calls and mailers to nearly 7 million households;

Celebrated early voting with more than 500 Party at the Polls events;

Encouraged hundreds of thousands of voters to register to vote or check their voter registration status;

Brought together a network of more than 530 leading national and community organizations under the Culture of Democracy Collective ;

Led the Culture of Democracy Tour - a summer of action to register, educate and engage thousands of voters and volunteers;

Engaged sports fans across leagues, including bringing on Jayson Tatum as a Co-Chair and engaging thousands of fans during the NBA finals this year;

Launched the VOTE LOUD: HBCU Voter Registration Challenge ;

Prioritized voters' mental health by creating an Election Season Survival Guide with Headspace to help voters manage election anxiety and take care of themselves;

Launched voting merchandise collaborations with voters' favorite brands including: "We Love to See Us Vote " collaboration with Black woman-owned streetwear brand Playa Society; Te Lo Juro Collective collaboration to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the power of Latino voters; and "But Did You Vote? " capsule collection with the National Basketball Players Association, TUNL and Desyrée Nicole to make sure every eligible player and fan makes their voices heard;

Hosted the When We All Vote Rally with Mrs. Obama in Georgia; And more.

Voters can go to WeAll/Hub to access all the resources and information they need to make their voices heard today. Reporters interested in learning more about When We All Vote's work this election can contact [email protected] .

Watch the full video message from Mrs. Obama and When We All Vote Co-Chairs and Ambassadors

here .

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G,

Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here .

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems, and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders, and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Civic Nation is home to seven national initiatives and campaigns: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, Save On Clean Energy, SAVE On Student Debt, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

