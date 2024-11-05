(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middle Eastern savory snacks is thriving, driven by a shift towards healthier options and a love for traditional flavors. With innovative products blending and heritage, the market is poised for vibrant growth, capturing diverse consumer preferences. New Delhi, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East savory snacks market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 3,729.19 million by 2032 from US$ 2,350 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The Middle East savory snacks market in 2023 continues to grow dynamically, with demand outpacing supply in several segments. The market reached a total consumption volume of 2 million tons of savory snacks. Saudi Arabia leads in consumption, accounting for 35% of the regional market with 700,000 tons consumed annually. The UAE follows with 400,000 tons, reflecting its high expatriate population's diverse tastes and snacking habits. On the supply side, local production is expanding across the Middle East savory snacks market but still struggles to meet the soaring demand. In 2023, local manufacturers supplied 60% of the market needs, while the remaining 40% was met through imports. Egypt has emerged as a significant player, increasing its snack production capacity to 500,000 tons this year. However, supply chain constraints, as previously discussed, have hindered the ability to fully capitalize on the market potential. Download Free Sample Copy @ Trends indicate a shift towards premiumization and diversification of snack offerings. Consumers are increasingly seeking unique flavors and high-quality ingredients. In Kuwait, premium snack sales grew by $50 million in 2023, highlighting this shift. Another trend is the rise of private label brands, with sales reaching $300 million region-wide. Retail giants are introducing their own snack lines, offering competitive pricing and expanding choices for consumers. Digitalization has also influenced consumption patterns. Online snack sales crossed the $1 billion mark in 2023, facilitated by e-commerce platforms like Noon and Amazon Middle East. Oman saw a 25% increase in online snack purchases, reflecting growing consumer confidence in digital shopping. Social media marketing has played a significant role, with over 100 million engagements on snack-related content across platforms like Instagram and TikTok in the region this year. Key Findings in Middle East Savory Snacks Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,729.19 million CAGR 5.46% By Product Type Potato chips (32.43%) By Flavor Salty (30.31%) By Category Fried (61.96%) By Specialty High Protein (21.80%) By Packaging Pouch (48.88%) By Packaging Size Family Size Packaging (59.16%) By Price Range Economy/Mass Market (50.30%) By Age Group Adult (52.15%) By Distribution Channel Offline (77.82%) Top Drivers

Rapid urbanization leading to increased demand for convenient snack options.

Growing youth population driving experimentation with global and fusion flavors. Increased disposable income enhancing consumer spending on premium snacks. Top Trends

Rising preference for healthier and functional savory snacks with natural ingredients.

Expansion of e-commerce platforms facilitating easier access to a variety of snacks. Innovation in packaging focusing on sustainability and portability. Top Challenges

Regulatory changes imposing stricter guidelines on snack food ingredients.

Supply chain disruptions affecting the availability of raw materials. Intense market competition from both global brands and local producers.

Growing Demand for Healthier Snack Options

The savory snacks market in the Middle East is witnessing a significant shift towards healthier options, driven by an increasingly health-conscious consumer base. According to recent market analyses, there has been a 25% increase in the demand for low-fat, organic, and natural ingredient snacks in the region over the past two years. This trend is particularly prominent among urban populations, where 70% of consumers are now seeking healthier snack alternatives. The rise in lifestyle-related health issues has prompted consumers to be more mindful of their dietary choices, leading to a surge in the popularity of snacks that offer nutritional benefits without compromising on taste.

In response to this growing demand, market players are diversifying their product portfolios to include healthier alternatives. Companies have introduced baked chips, vegetable-based snacks, and products fortified with essential nutrients to cater to the evolving preferences. For instance, the introduction of baked snack options has led to a 15% reduction in calorie intake from snacks among consumers who prefer these healthier versions. Additionally, snacks with health claims such as high protein and fiber content have seen a 30% rise in sales in the savory snacks market, indicating a strong consumer inclination towards products that align with their health goals.

Embracing Traditional Flavors and Market Growth

Despite the shift towards healthier options, there remains a strong preference for traditional and regional flavors deeply rooted in the Middle Eastern cultural heritage. The mezze culture, characterized by an assortment of small savory dishes, continues to influence snack consumption patterns. Approximately 60% of consumers express loyalty to snacks that incorporate traditional flavors and ingredients. This cultural affinity has spurred the introduction of new flavors and snack formats that celebrate local culinary traditions, leading to a 20% growth in the segment of traditional savory snacks.

The future of the savory snacks market in the Middle East appears promising, with projections indicating a steady growth trajectory. The market is expected to reach a value of $8.5 billion by 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2025. Factors such as increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are key drivers of this growth. In countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, disposable income has increased by 10% over the past five years, enabling consumers to spend more on snack foods. Moreover, strategic initiatives to promote tourism and diversify economies beyond oil are contributing to the rising demand for a variety of snacks, catering to both local tastes and the preferences of international visitors.

As the market evolves, companies are focusing on innovation to meet the changing tastes and preferences of consumers. The introduction of unique snack options that combine health benefits with traditional flavors is a notable trend. For example, snacks that blend whole grains with regional spices have seen a 35% increase in consumer trials. Such innovations not only cater to health-conscious consumers but also preserve the cultural essence that is integral to the Middle Eastern snack market. With continued investment in product development and marketing strategies, the savory snacks market in the Middle East is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

Middle East Snack Boom: Potato Chips, Salty Flavors, and Fried Delights Fuel 2023 Market Surge

The Middle East savory snacks market has witnessed remarkable growth in 2023, with potato chips leading as the most dominant product category. Potato chips have achieved a consumption volume exceeding 1.2 million metric tons this year. This strong preference is attributed to their convenience, diverse flavor offerings, and widespread availability. The market value of potato chips alone has surpassed $762.10 million in 2023, indicating a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and investors in this sector.

Salt has emerged as the most popular and highly consumed flavor across all savory snacks in the Middle East. In 2023, sales of salted snacks-including potato chips, nuts, seeds, and popcorn-have reached a combined value of over $712.28 million. Salted potato chips account for a significant portion of this figure. The universal appeal of the salt flavor, coupled with cultural taste preferences, has solidified its position at the forefront of flavor choices among consumers in the region.

Fried savory snacks in the Middle East savory snacks market continue to dominate the market due to their irresistible taste and texture. Popular fried snacks like samosas and falafel bites have contributed immensely to this dominance. However, growing health awareness and the rising prevalence of obesity-affecting over 40 million adults in the Middle East-are beginning to influence consumer choices. This shift has led to a significant increase in sales of baked savory snacks. Concurrently, the preference for pouch packaging has surged. Resealable pouches have contributed $650 million to this total. The attractiveness, cost-effectiveness, and convenience of pouches have made them the go-to packaging choice, further driving sales and market penetration.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Saudi Arabia Leads the Charge in Middle East Snack Market: A 2023 Flavorful Revolution

Saudi Arabia's savory snacks market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a young and expanding population. The Kingdom's population has reached approximately 35 million people, with a significant portion under the age of 30, creating a substantial consumer base for snack products. The market value for savory snacks is substantial, contributing notably to the nation's economy. Consumer spending on food and beverages remains high, reflecting strong demand in this sector. The expansion of modern retail infrastructure, including thousands of supermarkets and hypermarkets nationwide, has improved product accessibility and is fueling market growth.

The opportunities within Saudi Arabia's savory snacks market are considerable, supported by government initiatives and technological advancements. The Vision 2030 plan prioritizes economic diversification and has led to significant investments in the food manufacturing sector, aiming to boost domestic production capabilities. The e-commerce sector is rapidly expanding, with online grocery sales increasing due to high internet penetration rates exceeding 90%. This digital shift opens new channels for snack distribution and marketing, making products more accessible to a tech-savvy population. Additionally, the hospitality industry is flourishing, with millions of tourists visiting annually, increasing the demand for convenient food options like savory snacks.

Shifting consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyles present new avenues within the savory snacks market. There is a growing number of fitness centers across the country, indicating increased health awareness and influencing snack choices toward healthier alternatives. The segment for healthy snacks is experiencing notable growth, attracting both local and international brands to innovate and cater to this demand. Furthermore, the expansion of the entertainment sector, including new cinemas and recreational venues, is contributing to increased consumption of snack foods. The government's efforts to create a more business-friendly environment, such as establishing special economic zones and simplifying import regulations, offer significant opportunities for international snack producers to enter and expand in the Saudi market.

Middle East Savory Snacks Market Key Players



Al Rashed Food Group

Almarai

Americana Group

Crunchy Food FZE

Fesh Fash Snacks Foods

General Mills, Inc.

Hunter Foods (L.L.C.)

Kellanova

Mondelz International, Inc.

National Biscuits Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Saudi Masterbaker Limited

Snacklot FZC

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Savola Group

Unilever PLC Other prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Rice Cracker

Potato chips

Extruded snacks

Popcorn

Nuts & Seeds

Puffed Snacks

Tortillas Other products

By Flavor



Barbeque

Spice

Salty

Plain/unflavored Other flavors (cheese, butter, smoky and umami)

By Category



Baked

Fried Others

By Specialty



Gluten-Free

Wheat-Free

High Protein

Low Calorie

Low-Sodium

KETO Friendly

Sugar-Free

Vegan Others

By Packaging Type



Pouch



Stand Up Pouch



Quad-Seal Pouch



Flat Bottom Pouch

Flat Pouch

Jars

Box Cartons

By Packaging Size



Single Size Packaging Family Size Packaging

By Price Range



Economy/Mass Market

Mid-Range/Premium Luxury

By Age Group



Economy/Mass Market

Mid-Range/Premium Luxury

By Distribution Channel



Online



eMarketplaces

Company Websites

Offline



Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets



Independent Grocery Stores



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores Others

By Country



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain Rest of Middle East

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: