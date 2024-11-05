Genprex Collaborators Present Positive Preclinical Data On Reqorsa® Gene Therapy At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REQORSA Modulates In Vivo Immune Responses Against Cancers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators at Meharry Medical College will present a poster detailing positive preclinical data from a study of the Company's lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid)

evaluating TUSC2's role in modulating immune responses in cancer. The poster will be presented at the 39th Annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting being held November 6-10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

"We are pleased to have our academic partner present their findings on REQORSA at this prestigious cancer meeting, expanding on REQORSA's ability to modulate immune responses in cancer," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "We continue to bolster the growing body of evidence supporting REQORSA's anti-tumor mechanisms, highlighting its therapeutic potential to treat a variety of cancers."

The Genprex-supported poster to be presented at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting :

Title: "TUSC2 Modulates Cancer Immune Responses"

Collaborator: Meharry Medical College

In this study, researchers used comparative flow cytometry analysis of splenocytes, lymph nodes cells, and tumor infiltrating leucocytes (TILs) from TUSC2 Knock Out (KO) and TUSC2 Wild Type (WT) mice. FACS analysis was focused on the differences in T reg, Cytotoxic T cells and NK cells between the two mice groups. For analysis of immune responses to tumors, researchers challenged two groups of TUSC2 KO mice with syngeneic

129 Sv background metastatic lung cancer 344SQ cells and injected one group with TUSC2-expressing lipoparticles (REQORSA).

In the REQORSA supplemented group, the tumor growth was diminished. A significant reduction in T reg and significant increase in Cytotoxic T cells and NK cells were observed within TILs. A significant increase in Granzyme B expression within Cytotoxic T cells and NK cells was shown in REQORSA supplemented mice compared to the control group.



This research expanded on previous studies showing that REQORSA modulates immune cells within the Tumor Micro Environment. REQORSA-dependent changes in immune cells correlated with the reduction in tumor size in the experimental group, indicating that REQORSA may carry anti-tumor potential even for individuals with low overall TUSC levels in various tissues due to aging, chronic inflammation, metabolic diseases, etc. This research documents that REQORSA treatment has been shown to lead to increased immune response against tumors in TUSC2 KO mice.

TUSC2 is the tumor suppressor gene used in REQORSA. REQORSA consists of a TUSC2 gene expressing plasmid encapsulated in non-viral lipid-based nanoparticles in a

lipoplex form

(the Company's Oncoprex® Delivery System), which has a positive charge. REQORSA is injected intravenously and specifically targets cancer cells. REQORSA is designed to deliver the functioning TUSC2 gene to negatively charged cancer cells while minimizing uptake by normal tissue. Laboratory

studies conducted at MD Anderson show that the uptake of TUSC2 in tumor cells in vitro after REQORSA treatment was

10 to 33

times the uptake in normal cells.

Following the conference, the poster will be made available to download on Genprex's website , where it can be reviewed in greater detail.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-002 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by visiting the

Company Website , registering for

Email Alerts

and by following Genprex on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: REQORSA's therapeutic potential to treat a variety of cancers and ability to modulate immune responses in cancer, such as increased immune response against tumors in TUSC2 KO mice;

Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; the effects of any strategic research and development prioritization initiatives, and any other strategic alternatives or other efforts that Genprex takes or may take in the future that are aimed at optimizing and re-focusing Genprex's diabetes, oncology and/or other clinical development programs including prioritization of resources, and the extent to which Genprex is able to implement such efforts and initiatives successfully to achieve the desired and intended results thereof; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to

maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex's intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.

(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations

[email protected]

GNPX Media Contact

Kalyn Dabbs

[email protected]

SOURCE Genprex, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED