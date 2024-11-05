Audigent Partners With Google Ad Manager To Help Agencies Access Curated Inventory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audigent , the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced that it has been selected to serve as an initial launch partner for Ad Manager's curation feature. This new capability from Google's SSP provides advertisers with a powerful tool to efficiently reach the right audiences and access premium curated inventory. As one of the ad industry's first data curation platforms, Audigent brings its first-party data and third-party partnerships to the initial program.Curation with Google Ad Manager allows agencies to target first or third-party data sets for audience and contextual data segments, creating curated data + inventory packages. This offering, targeting data curated directly against Google Ad Manager publisher partner inventory, delivers efficiencies and performance for agencies while simplifying workflow, and improving forecasting and audience targeting. Brand and media agencies can now drive value and performance across future-proofed data signals across Google Ad manager's high-quality programmatic CTV, display, video, native, mobile and in-app inventory.Audigent's participation in the program gives agencies access to the company's unique first-party data, contextual, predictive and third-party audiences across Google Ad Manger inventory. This includes data partners like Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, Car Gurus, a360 Media, Fandom and many others, as well as insights from Audigent's contextual stack. At the same time, Audigent brings its unique demand from 100,000 monthly campaigns to Google Ad Manager.When targeted at the SSP-level, media spend goes further and tends to perform better than compared to DSP-level targeting. Curation with Google Ad Manager will provide benefits to the primary DSPs that agencies use and trust on a daily basis. Google optimizes requests sent to DSP based on deal targeting to maximize the value of QPS within DSPs thresholds.Curation with Google Ad Manager helps agencies use onboarded data providers, curators and in-house agency data arms to curate media buys directly within the Google SSP UI. Data Segments will be available to target for an Auction Package, Private Auction or Preferred Deal transaction types.For example, agencies can use the product to:-Target first-party audience segments housed in a third-party data management platform (DMP).-Target third-party audience segments purchased from a third-party DMP or retail media network.-Target a pre-packaged deal curated to inventory verified for brand safety, viewability, MFA, sustainability etc.“Google Ad Manager SSP is a trusted platform for the by agencies, brands, and publishers throughout the programmatic ecosystem,” said Drew Stein, CEO and co-founder of Audigent.“We've long known that Curation - sell-side data activation - is an important part of the future of media buying and digital advertising. Google Ad Manager's embrace of Curation in enabling clients to now robustly package data with inventory across all programmatic channels is a game changer for our industry.”As the largest creator and operator of curated private marketplaces, Audigent's pioneering approach to programmatic focuses on curation-the process of activating data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data to drive maximum addressability, performance, and efficiency. Audigent's award-winning suite of products includes SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs, and CognitivePMPs.About AudigentAudigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMPTM, ContextualPMPTM and CognitivePMPTM products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, MyCode, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit .

