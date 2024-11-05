(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene WritingTM and delivery platforms, today announced three presentations of new preclinical data at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, California, December 7 – 10, 2024.

“The presentations we will share at this year's ASH meeting showcase the significant advances we've made towards the development of in vivo therapies for sickle cell (SCD) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell generation,” said Michael Severino, M.D., CEO of Tessera Therapeutics.“We look forward to sharing new in vivo editing data from our SCD and CAR-T programs and remain focused on our ongoing commitment to make a transformative impact for patients through the development of our Gene Writing and delivery platforms.”

Details of the Company's 66th ASH Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:



Title: In Vivo HSC Gene Editing for Correction of the Sickle Cell Mutation Using RNA Gene Writers

Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Gene Editing and Replacement Therapies for Hemoglobinopathies: From Bench to Bedside

Presenter: Lorenzo Tozzi, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: December 8, 2024, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 30



Poster Presentations:



Title: Delivery of Gene Writers In Vivo to Hematopoietic Stem Cells and T cells using Targeted and Untargeted Lipid Nanoparticles (LNP)

Poster board #: 2197

Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster I

Presenter: Z. Jane Wang, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2024, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PST Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H



Title: Targeted LNP Delivery of an RNA Gene Writer In Vivo Enables Generation of CAR-T Cells in a Humanized Mouse Model

Poster board #: 4799

Session: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Presenter: Jason Rodriguez, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: December 9, 2024, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene WritingTM and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions or deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit .

