Outpace Bio To Present New Data On Programmed CAR T Cell Candidate OPB-101 At The 2024 Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outpace Bio , a cell therapy company using unrivaled AI-powered protein design to program immune cells with improved efficacy against solid tumors, announced today that it will present new data on its lead programmed CAR T cell candidate OPB-101 at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place in Houston, TX Nov. 6-10, 2024.

Outpace Bio will share updated preclinical efficacy results for OPB-101, a mesothelin (MSLN)-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell enhanced by the company's proprietary OUTSMARTTM, OUTLASTTM, OUTSPACERTM, and OUTSAFETM technologies, in poster presentation #1085. Together, these technologies increase CAR T persistence, enhance anti-tumor efficacy against large tumors, and support CAR T expansion across multiple MSLN-positive tumor xenograft models. In vivo tumor re-implant and CAR T serial transfer studies further demonstrate long-lived functional persistence, anti-tumor activity, and maintenance of stem and memory function in the OPB-101 cell product even after sustained anti-tumor activity in stringent xenograft mouse models.

“T cell therapies have shown modest efficacy in solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, due to challenges that include poor expansion post-infusion and lack of functional persistence,” said Aaron Foster, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer at Outpace Bio.“Our latest findings build on the robust preclinical data for OPB-101, showing how our synergistic AI-designed protein technologies overcome key obstacles to efficacy. These advancements enable us to eliminate stringent ovarian cancer models with very low CAR T cell doses, while enhancing expansion and preventing T cell exhaustion.”



Details of the poster presentations are below:



Title: OPB-101: A mesothelin-specific CAR T cell therapy leveraging protein design to enhance T cell proliferation and persistence for the treatment of ovarian cancer

Presentation type: Poster 1085

Presenting Author: Dr. Aaron Foster, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer at Outpace Bio

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX

Date/Time: November 7-8, 2024, 7:10-8:30 p.m. CST



The abstracts for these presentations are available on SITC's website on November 5, 2024:

About OPB-101



OPB-101 is an autologous mesothelin (MSLN)-specific CAR T cell candidate enhanced by four proprietary AI-driven technology assets: (1) MSLN-targeted CAR optimized for affinity and synapse geometry using OUTSPACERTM technology, (2) OUTLASTTM OP1 promoter that regulates CAR expression to prevent T cell exhaustion and to localize cytokine production at the tumor site, (3) OUTSMARTTM designed IL-2 cytokine to stimulate a deeper and broader immune response at the tumor site, and (4) OUTSAFETM EGFRoptTM safety switch engineered for improved expression and EGFR antibody sensitivity. Initial patient dosing is targeted for 2025 for those with advanced platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

About Outpace Bio, Inc. ( )



Outpace is using unrivaled AI-powered protein design to deliver on the promise of cell therapy for solid tumors by programming cells for improved function inside the patient. The company designs proteins that solve the key barriers to efficacy: poor access to the tumor, weak survival, rapid inactivation, antigen escape, and high required doses that drive toxicity. Outpace creates modular, plug-and-play technology assets and combines them to produce cell therapies with unprecedented efficacy, advancing an internal pipeline of engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Outpace's approach to internal and partnered pipeline development is optimized for rapid clinical validation of its technologies across diverse cell types, manufacturing processes, and disease indications. Outpace is based in Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit outpacebio.com , email ... , and follow us on LinkedIn .

