Century Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations At The 2024 American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Company to share preclinical data across diverse pipeline of iNK, γδ iT, and αβ iT cell therapy programs for oncology and autoimmune (AID) –

– Preclinical data on development of iPSC-derived CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells that demonstrate function comparable to primary αβ CAR-T cells, allowing for control of tumors in vivo without the need for exogenous or engineered cytokines –

– Posters include demonstration of advances in gene editing and transgene design that enable greater control and improved functionality of iPSC derived immune cells –

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease, today announced that preclinical data from the Company's iPSC-derived cell therapy platform will be presented in five posters at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, CA from December 7-10, 2024.

“We are pleased to spotlight continued achievement across our pre-clinical pipeline as we develop a diverse portfolio of iNK, γδ iT, and αβ iT-cell programs spanning oncology and autoimmune diseases,” said Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Century Therapeutics.“Most notably, we will be showcasing what we believe to be the first iPSC-derived CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells that demonstrate function comparable to primary αβ CAR-T cells. The engineerability of iPSC-derived immune effector cells, which is a core benefit of the Company's platform, will also be highlighted at ASH. This includes data relating to our enhanced Allo-EvasionTM via a novel CD300a TASR that demonstrated universal protection from NK cells, advanced CAR endo-domains that improve cytotoxicity and persistence, and differentiation-stage-specific promoters that allow for selective control of gene expression. Furthermore, we are encouraged by data demonstrating our CAR iNK and γδ iT cells' potent preclinical ability to treat B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. We believe the breadth of these pre-clinical findings further underscores the compelling rationale behind our iPSC-derived cell therapies across multiple indications.”

Details of the posters being presented are as follows:

Successful Generation of iPSC-Derived CD4 + and CD8 + CAR T Cells with αβ-like T Cell Function, Including Antigen-Dependent Expansion and IL-2 Production

Publication Number : 4819

Session Title : 703. Cellular Immunotherapies Other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date & Time : Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Universal Cloaking of Allogeneic T Cell Therapies Against Natural Killer Cells Via CD300a Agonism

Publication Number: 4821

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Optimizing Chimeric Antigen Receptor Endodomains for Effector Function and Cell Expansion in iPSC-Derived T-Cell Therapies

Publication Number: 2063

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Leveraging Stage-Specific Promoters to Enhance Immune Cell Engineering in iPSC-Derived Cells for Cancer Immunotherapy

Publication Number: 4820

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Natural Killer and γδ T Cells Derived from Engineered Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Have Potent Preclinical Activity to Treat B Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Diseases

Publication Number: 3437

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Century's 2024 ASH posters will be available for download shortly after their scheduled presentation on the Scientific Resources page of the Company's site.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers, with a broadening application to autoimmune diseases. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer and autoimmune disease care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit .

Century Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans and timelines, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“aim,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“forecast,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, CNTY-101; and our ability to progress CNTY-101 through our CALiPSO and ELiPSE Phase 1 clinical trials; our ability to meet development milestones on anticipated timelines; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of later-stage clinical trials; our ability to obtain FDA clearance of our future IND submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the“Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For More Information:

Investor Relations & Media Contacts

Century Therapeutics

Katja Buhrer

SVP, Head of Corporate Affairs and Strategy

...

917-969-3438

Argot Partners

Julie Seidel/Noor Pahlavi

...

212-600-1902