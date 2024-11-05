AQUALAB Launches SKALA Dry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intelligent dryer control software drastically improves precision, moisture control, sustainability, and profitability for food production companies

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQUALAB by Addium today introduced SKALA Dry, an advanced software solution designed to dramatically enhance the capabilities of spray dryers, continuous lines and other industrial dryers.

For food processing operations that need to maintain the highest levels of product quality and operational efficiency, SKALA Dry is a powerful upgrade.

SKALA Dry uses PLC temperature data to make intelligent set point adjustments before products leave the dryer, giving users significantly improved moisture control, less product variability, and more profit.

“Without a way to measure what's happening inside your dryer, all you can do is react to problems after they've happened – not respond to changes as they happen,” said Takuya Ohki, Executive Vice President at Addium.

Every run improves SKALA's ability to hit target specs. The more training it receives, the less supervision it needs, and the more benefit it provides. In addition, its intuitive controls and rapid implementation will set a new standard for efficiency and precision in food production.

By simplifying the setup process and ensuring rapid results, the software empowers manufacturers to save time, cut costs, and achieve precision in their drying processes.

SKALA Dry addresses pressing challenges that lead to over or under-dried products, and by extension, hurt product quality and yield. It's inherently preventative, eliminates guesswork and ensures optimal drying while delivering consistent output and quality every time.

Approximate moisture calculations, second runs and slightly overdried product can seem negligible on a day-to-day basis, but the time and energy consumed adds up to billions of industry dollars wasted each year.

SKALA Dry unlocks predictive power that even the most experienced operators simply can't equal. After setup and training, SKALA Dry typically delivers a 2-3% gain in yield – the equivalent of $100,000 to $7.2 million saved from drying losses per year, depending on company size.

When used with spray dryers, SKALA Dry can reduce moisture variance by 30% or more. For one AQUALAB customer using a spray dryer, SKALA Dry increased the average moisture content by 0.24% (4.62% to 4.86%), resulting in an annual saving in excess of $250,000 per year.

A significant benefit of SKALA Dry is its ability to optimize dryer performance, leading to reduced energy consumption and improved yield. These enhancements translate into significant cost savings, allowing companies to maximize profits while maintaining high standards of production.

With minimal investment and quick setup, SKALA Dry offers a return on investment in as little as 3 to 6 months.

SKALA Dry is poised to make waves across various sectors, including dairy powder, vegetable and fruit dehydration, pet food, dried meat, nutrition bar, baked snack, and dried ingredient industries.

Unquestionably versatile, SKALA Dry is compatible with a wide range of dryers, including belt, spray, fluidized-bed, rotary, flash, tenter, tumble, impingement, batch, ring, flotation, and more.

For more information about SKALA Dry and how it can benefit your operations, please visit aqualab.com/skaladry .

About AQUALAB by Addium

More than 90 of the top 100 food companies in the US own and use AQUALAB devices, as well as many international organizations. Widespread use across the food industry includes a strong market presence in sectors such as snack foods, pet foods, dairy, and processed meats. Precision water activity measurements help food production companies to optimize quality assurance , guarantee safety, reduce R&D and production costs, and extend shelf life.

Important to note is that brands such as Hostess, Kemin, Clif Bar, Arkopharma, and Thorne, among others, have embraced AQUALAB's solutions.

With offices in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, complemented by an extensive distributor network, AQUALAB maintains a global presence that mirrors its impact. Beyond its core expertise in water activity, the company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including moisture content analysis, isotherm generators, drying optimization software, food formulation software, sensory analysis, and R&D consulting. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect : Shaping Influence®

@JMRConnect_PR