Discover Fatboy’S Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Unique & Playful Gifts For Every Home In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, give the gift of comfort, style, and a touch of whimsy with Fatboy's exclusive holiday collection! Known for its unique approach to design and home comfort, Fatboy offers a curated selection of gift ideas perfect for spreading joy across homes throughout Canada. From cozy bean bags to chic lighting, and outdoor products, each item in the collection brings Fatboy's distinctive flair to living spaces and outdoor gatherings alike.

Top Fatboy Gift Ideas for the Holidays:

Experience warmth and coziness like never before with the Slim Teddy, a snug addition to the Fatboy bean bag family. Its super-soft cover and slim profile make it the ideal lounge piece for any living room or kid bedroom, wrapping you in a perpetual, plush“hug.” Pair it with your favorite book or a cozy night in, and let the Slim Teddy's charm bring a gentle, comforting touch to your space.For those who prioritize comfort and sustainability, the Slim Cord bean bag is a must-have. Crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, this eco-conscious beanbag marries luxury with environmental mindfulness. Its ribbed texture and durable design are perfect for lounging or adding a relaxed seating option, all while supporting sustainable living.Brighten your holidays with a touch of warmth from the Flamtastique XS. This modern take on the traditional oil lamp combines elegance and functionality, making it a stunning tabletop centerpiece. With a twistable wick for dimming and a transparent base to check oil levels, this sleek lamp brings an intimate glow to both indoor and outdoor gatherings.Add ambiance to any setting with the Edison the Petit, a rechargeable LED table lamp that lasts up to 24 hours on a single USB charge. Its adjustable brightness makes it perfect for every room in the house, from the bedside to the backyard. Portable and charming, this versatile light is a bright gift idea for those who love mood lighting.For those looking to add a small yet radiant touch, the Edison La Surprise is the answer. This mini lamp with three adjustable brightness settings is both stylish and practical, ideal for cozy evenings or intimate gatherings. Compact, easy to recharge, and featuring a snap-on magnetic connector, it offers an elegant lighting solution for any corner of the home.Give the gift of portable relaxation with the Lamzac, an inflatable air lounger that's perfect for any adventure. Easy to inflate and deflate, the Lamzac is water- and UV-resistant, making it the ideal companion for beach days, festivals, or backyard lounging. This innovative lounger folds neatly into its carrying case, making it as convenient to pack as it is to enjoy.Fatboy's Miasun tent brings effortless shade to every outdoor gathering. This lightweight sunshade, weighing just 1.2 kg, sets up in minutes and provides UPF30+ protection, making it the perfect holiday gift for beachgoers, picnickers, and families. With an elegant and compact design, Miasun combines functionality with style for those who cherish the sun with a touch of shade.The ultimate Fatboy icon, the Original bean bag is the perfect gift for anyone looking to relax in style. This oversized bean bag is beloved for its comfort and versatility, making it a go-to choice for lounging, watching movies, or adding a cozy touch to any space. Available in an array of colors, it's the ultimate gift for relaxation enthusiasts.

About Fatboy

Originating from the Netherlands, Fatboy has become a global icon for fun, functional design. Known for its commitment to quality and style, Fatboy offers products that make life more comfortable and enjoyable, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Fatboy is part of the brand portfolio of Nüline Distribution in Canada. The other brands that the company brings exclusively to the Canadian market are TOOU, Newgarden, Basil Bangs, Studio Roof, The Line, and Kooduu.