South Seas Promotes Chris Schu To Director Of Facilities, Engineering & Construction

Overseeing and development of the Captiva Island resort

- Chris SchuCAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, proudly announces the of Chris Schu to Director of Facilities, Engineering & Construction. With Schu's property-level oversite of construction and development and his extensive background of engineering throughout South Seas, the resort team is thrilled to have Schu lead in this new role.“Chris has been a critical member of the team for 10 years this coming January. He has seen us through everything from the impact of and rebuilding after Hurricane Ian to day-to-day resort management,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell.“Chris' leadership as we continue to re-open and unveil amenities is elevating the guest experience while ensuring our cherished resort is resilient for years to come.”As a pivotal leader behind many operational achievements at South Seas, including the smooth execution of the beloved Holiday Stroll, Captiva Island Triathlon and other signature events, Schu will maintain his current responsibilities as director of engineering, while supporting the corporate development team from the resort level. His expertise will assure the continued process of revitalizing and bringing future amenities to the guest experience for all resort guests, members and owners.“I love being a part of this resort team and playing a bigger role in restoring the nostalgic South Seas experiences such as Scoops and Slices, renovating The Shops at South Seas in preparation for new and exciting retail tenants and overseeing the construction of our brand-new water amenity, Captiva Landing,” said Director of Facilities, Engineering & Construction at South Seas, Chris Schu.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.For more information, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests, and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

