Rayko B. And Dr. Alex Sino - Bringing A Real-World Experience To The Motivational Edge Students With The Video HILLS.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cover of the HILLS

Rayko B. - artist, producer, writer

Alex Sino - producer, writer, director

Miami teaching artist and mentor at The Motivational Edge (Miami, Florida) Rayko B., and Grammy Winner Alex Sino released the video "HILLS" on Warner Music.

- - All About Jazz MagazineMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As The Motivational Edge celebrates its 16th year of service, this Miami-based nonprofit continues to transform the lives of underserved youth through dynamic arts and educational programs. Driven by a mission to uplift, the organization offers culturally relevant mentorship that resonates deeply with its students, equipping them for a future where they can fully realize their potential.Central to this mission is Rayko B., a longtime teaching artist whose mentorship has become a cornerstone of The Motivational Edge's music program. Through his lessons in music, production, and even gaming strategy, Rayko brings a wealth of real-world experience to his students.Rayko's relationship with multi-Grammy-winning producer Dr. Alex Sino further enhances his teaching, as their collaboration allows Rayko to bring industry insights directly into the classroom, inspiring young artists to create with purpose and skill.Dr. Alex Sino, a seasoned producer and multi-Grammy winner, brings decades of expertise and a global network to the collaboration. Known for his work with renowned artists like Al Di Meola, Jon Secada, Omara Portuondo, and Arturo Sandoval, Dr. Sino has left an indelible mark on the music world.His artistry, innovation, and dedication to storytelling have set new standards in music production, and his partnership with Rayko on the track Hills exemplifies this legacy. This collaboration not only resulted in a compelling audio-visual experience but also paved the way for youth to access high-level industry knowledge and inspiration. Released on October 30th through Warner Música, Hills is more than just a song; it's an exploration of purpose, with the video depicting a ghostly figure drifting through surreal, isolated landscapes. This symbolic character prompts viewers to ask,“Where is the value that we are looking for?” The music video, crafted with over 150 AI-generated images prompted by Rayko, presents a haunting journey that reflects themes of solitude in the relentless pursuit of worldly gains. Rayko's role extended beyond creative direction; he also built the song's instrumental on Logic Pro-tools he actively teaches to his students. By sharing his process, Rayko empowers students to tell their own stories using AI-driven visuals and professional audio software.Together, Rayko B. and Dr. Alex Sino are reshaping what's possible for young artists. The collaboration on Hills not only delivers a powerful artistic message but also exemplifies a commitment to helping the next generation of creators harness modern tools to express themselves, fostering a future where art, technology, and mentorship converge to inspire boundless creativity.

Jessenia Francisco

The Motivational Edge, Florida

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

"HILLS" - written, directed and produced by Rayko B., and Alex Sino

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.