Surgepays Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. On the same day, at 5:00 pm ET, management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results.
The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at surgepays, or by registering at the following link: Third Quarter Results Call .
Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0320 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0002 (outside the US).
Participant access code is 801757.
A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until November 26, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the US). Replay passcode is 51609.
About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing
convenience stores, bodegas and other neighborhood stores. Please visit
SurgePays for more information.
SOURCE SurgePays
