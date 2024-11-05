Surgepays Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, (NASDAQ: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a and telecommunications company, will release its third quarter 2024 results after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. On the same day, at 5:00 pm ET, management will host a call to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at surgepays, or by registering at the following link: Third Quarter Results Call .

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0320 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0002 (outside the US).

Participant access code is 801757.

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until November 26, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the US). Replay passcode is 51609.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing

convenience stores, bodegas and other neighborhood stores. Please visit

SurgePays for more information.

