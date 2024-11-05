CMUH APP Revolutionizes Patient Journey With Taiwan's Leading Digital Health Insurance System, Achieving 90%+ Satisfaction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAICHUNG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine navigating all your healthcare needs-from registration to prescription pickup-through a single mobile app. In a groundbreaking move, Taiwan's National Insurance (NHI) system, known worldwide for its accessibility and affordability, launched the "Virtual Health Insurance Card (VHIC)" in 2019, led by the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) under the of Health and Welfare. This innovative approach enables hospitals like China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) to redefine patient care through digital healthcare advancements.

This seamless integration of technology through the CMUH APP not only enhances patient satisfaction but also demonstrates CMUH's commitment to advancing digital healthcare and improving patient experiences.

Continue Reading

CMUH's "One Mobile Phone for All" initiative, available on the CMUH APP, seamlessly integrates with NHI services, making healthcare remarkably efficient and convenient for patients. The results speak for themselves. By 2023, CMUH achieved a milestone of over 20,000 VHIC uses, while the CMUH APP reached over 1.01 million downloads. With a virtual counter satisfaction rate of 92% and mobile devices facilitating 65% of discharge payments, patients experience reduced wait times-averaging 40 minutes faster-during discharge . This streamlined approach not only elevates patient satisfaction but also underscores CMUH's commitment to advancing digital healthcare.

Dr. Der-Yang Cho, CMUH Superintendent, highlighted that the CMUH APP is designed with patients in mind, incorporating user-friendly features across ambulatory care, hospitalization, telemedicine, and home care services. Supported by the VHIC, the app has become an essential tool, promoting accessible healthcare for all. The CMUH APP also revolutionizes healthcare workflows, empowering patients to manage their entire journey, from registration to discharge, through a single, integrated platform. Chief Secretary Dr. Wei-Cheng Chen noted a key feature allowing elderly patients to authorize their VHIC for linkage to their companions' phones, enhancing support during hospital visits.

At the 2023 VHIC Innovative Digital Application and Lookout event, the NHIA praised CMUH's efforts in promoting smart healthcare. Minister Jui-Yuan Hsueh of the Ministry of Health and Welfare emphasized that the VHIC could become a universal tool for accessible healthcare, while NHIA's Director General Chung-Liang Shih highlighted its potential to integrate with electronic prescriptions, remote care platforms, and payment systems, paving the way for a truly digitalized healthcare experience.

With over 90% satisfaction, the CMUH APP continues to set new standards in healthcare innovation, driving Taiwan's vision of a seamless, patient-centered healthcare journey.

CONTACT: Carolyn Chen, [email protected]

SOURCE China Medical University Hospital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED