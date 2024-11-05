44Th Edition Of World Travel Market Kicks Off In Britain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The 44th edition of the World (WTM) kicked off, Tuesday, with the participation of 40,000 travel and professionals from around the world.

The three-day event features over 3,500 exhibitors, marking a seven percent annual increase. This will contribute to improving business opportunities, reaching new markets, and displaying the latest innovations in global travel.

First launched in 1980, the provides specialists with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to accelerate development and bring about positive change.

The exhibition is expected to contribute about USD 259 million to the UK economy, with agreements and deals to be signed valued at approximately USD 2.857 billion.

During the event, the "Ministers' Summit" will take place, which is the largest annual global gathering of tourism ministers. This summit brings together experts from the travel and tourism sectors to directly engage with future tourism systems and contribute to their development.

This year's summit, scheduled for Wednesday, will focus on the theme of "sustainability," exploring how travel can support thriving communities, economies, and ecosystems, as well as the factors driving regenerative tourism. (end)

