Play And Watch Poker Pros In Action During ACR Poker's Exclusive Meet-Up Game This Thursday

Meet Chris Moneymaker and other ACR Pros on the virtual felt and take a seat at a table with your favorite ACR players

Poker players can get ready for a fun experience at the tables as ACR Poker will be hosting a special Meet-up Game this Thursday, November 7th.

Featuring ACR Pros like Chris Moneymaker and Chris Moorman, alongside ACR Ambassadors Rene Nezhoda and Casey Nezhoda, the ACR Pro / Ambassador Meet-up Game

will cater to players of all levels with a range of cash games, from micro to high stakes.

We're hosting an online Meet-up Game on Thursday, November 7th at 2pm ET.

On Thursday, November 7th at 2pm ET, poker fans can tune in to catch all the excitement online on ACR Poker's Twitch channel

as the pros battle it out in random matchups throughout the stream.

For a chance to jump in on the action and compete, players can simply grab the password from any of the ACR Pros' social media channels on the event day. Those who just choose to watch will see many of the Pros sharing their poker wisdom throughout the stream.

"We've got something for everyone at this ACR Pro / Ambassador Meet-up Game, from micro to high stakes cash games. Whether you're there to just watch or beat the pros, it's going to be an event to remember," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Be sure to grab the password from any ACR Pro's social media account, as you won't want to miss out. And hey, if you're not at my table, I hope you crush it!"

To learn more about the ACR Pro / Ambassador Meet-up Game, visit ACRPoker .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

