New Manhattan Storage Facility Under Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management, a trusted partner in the self storage industry, is excited to announce the onboarding of a new facility located at 41 East 21st Street that will operate under the Manhattan Mini Storage brand, adding to their growing portfolio in Manhattan. This additional

self storage facility, developed and owned by Mequity Companies, will be managed under StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management program.

The facility offers 2,103 units and 65,165 net rentable square feet, providing convenient storage solutions tailored to both individuals and businesses in the Flatiron District. Designed with the needs of the community in mind, the facility includes entirely interior climate controlled units and a large, enclosed pull-in loading bay.

"Adding this facility to the Manhattan Mini Storage family is an exciting opportunity for us and for our partner, Mequity Companies," said Herby Bowman, VP of Third Party Management at StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage. "Our focus is on maximizing facility performance and enhancing service standards to match the exceptional reputation of Manhattan Mini Storage within the New York market."

"Manhattan Mini Storage is the most dominant and recognizable storage brand in Manhattan and their portfolio performance has been outstanding," stated Mequity CEO, Bill Marsh. "These factors compelled us to make the switch. The

StorageMart team has done a great job on the transition. We look forward to working with them to maximize the potential of our store."

The StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management program is designed to provide self storage owners and developers with industry-leading operational, marketing, and revenue management services, ensuring long-term success and maximizing value. The program recently expanded to include a bridge loan financing option for projects with Certificate of Occupancy, that have not yet stabilized. Learn more about the Bridge Lending Program at

About StorageMart Third Party Management:

StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self-storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: .

Third Party Management Contact: Herby Bowman

[email protected]

About StorageMart:

StorageMart is a leading provider of self storage solutions with a strong presence across the continental United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions has made us a trusted partner in the industry.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

SOURCE Manhattan Mini Storage

