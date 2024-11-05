Sectornet And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Secure Collaboration Solutions To The Public Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLOW, United Kingdom and RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SectorNet , Collaborate with Confidence, and Carahsoft Corp ., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SectorNet's Public Sector distributor, making the company's innovative secure collaboration available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“This partnership with Carahsoft marks an exciting milestone for our company, as it enables us to bring our cutting-edge technology to a broader range of Federal, State and Local agencies,” said Eric Velez-Villar, CEO at SectorNet.“Carahsoft's unparalleled expertise in the Public Sector and their relationships with Government agencies make them the ideal partner to help us navigate the complexities of Government procurement. Together, we are confident we can drive significant value and innovation for the public and private sectors.”

SectorNet is designed to address the unique needs of Government agencies by providing a secure and efficient platform for collaboration. Built to meet strict Government requirements, the platform allows for seamless sharing of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) between public and private sector partners. Its integration with Microsoft's Azure Government Cloud ensures high-level data protection through state-of-the-art encryption and authentication protocols, making it particularly suited for agencies that require stringent security measures.

For Government agencies, SectorNet enhances operational efficiency by supporting real-time communication, file sharing and collaborative document editing. Its customizable access controls help maintain the balance between confidentiality and transparency, ensuring only authorized personnel have access to sensitive data. Additionally, the platform's built-in compliance features, such as audit trails, aid in meeting regulatory standards, which is essential for maintaining accountability in Government operations.

“With the addition of SectorNet to our offerings, we are now able to provide our customers with a powerful solution that enhances collaboration for Government agencies,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft.“It's customizable access controls and built-in compliance features address the specific needs of Public Sector organizations, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected while facilitating efficient workflows. This partnership, alongside our reseller partners exemplifies our joint commitment to delivering innovative tools necessary for seamless Government operations.”

SectorNet's collaboration platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or ... .

About SectorNet

SectorNet is a secure collaboration platform designed to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors by enabling the seamless exchange of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Hosted on Microsoft's Azure Government Cloud and integrated with Microsoft 365 GCC-High, the platform ensures that government users can communicate and share data securely, using state-of-the-art encryption and authentication protocols. SectorNet offers features like real-time messaging, file sharing, and customizable access controls, making it an efficient solution for agencies looking to enhance collaboration while adhering to regulatory and compliance standards.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

