Kaiser Aluminum Corporation To Participate In Baird’S 2024 Global Industrial Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NYSE: KALU) (“Kaiser” or the“Company”), today announced that Keith Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Baird's 2024 Global Industrial on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Harvey is scheduled to present at 1:45 p.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information

For more information, please visit the Company's web site at . The web site includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC's web site at which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company's annual stockholders' meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

Contact:

Addo Investor Relations

...

(949) 614-1769

