PRIDE Industries Achieves AS9100 Certification, Strengthening Its Position In Aerospace And Defense Manufacturing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, proudly announces that its and Logistics Services (MLS) division has achieved AS9100 certification through the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI). This certification validates PRIDE Industries' compliance with AS9100's rigorous quality standards for the manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution of in the aerospace and defense sectors worldwide.



AS9100 is the globally recognized quality management standard for the aerospace, defense, and aviation industries that also is recognized in the Industrial Manufacturing sector. Achieving this certification underscores PRIDE Industries' commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality products to its customers, further elevating its quality assurance framework.

This certification will enhance PRIDE Industries' existing ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) certification, a longstanding qualification that governs the export, import, and use of defense-related items and services. ITAR regulates the export and manufacture of defense articles and services, as well as brokering and temporary import activities. Additionally, it controls the handling of technical data and software listed on the United States Munitions List (USML).

"We are immensely proud to add AS9100 to our portfolio of quality and compliance certifications, which includes ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ITAR," said Tony Lopez, Vice President of MLS at PRIDE Industries. "This achievement highlights PRIDE's dedication to delivering exceptional quality, precision, and reliability to our clients, strengthening strategic partnerships, and expanding our presence in the aerospace and defense markets. With a strong commitment to our mission, we are equally dedicated to our partnership in continuously building quality services and a safe environment, ensuring best practices and ongoing improvement."

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services , custodial services , contract manufacturing , supply chain management , packaging and fulfillment services , and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

CONTACT: Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339 ...