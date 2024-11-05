Britecap Financial Welcomes Kenneth Weaver As Vice President Of Enterprise Enablement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient financing, announced today the appointment of Kenneth Weaver as Vice President of Enterprise Enablement. Ken has over 15 years of experience in the business lending with a proven track record in transforming businesses through process optimization, change management, and strategic planning.

"Ken is joining the team at a very exciting period of transformation and rapid growth for BriteCap. Ken brings a wealth of experience and expertise in sales operations, project management, and enterprise-wide systems and workflow design for large, complex, multi-channel origination platforms," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap Financial. "His proven track record as a leader building streamlined, high-impact systems and processes will be invaluable as we continue to scale up our business."

In his new role, Weaver will be responsible for leading BriteCap's process optimization, overseeing technology integrations and reporting, and leading efforts to facilitate our rapid growth trajectory.

"Ken's tactical and strategic experience with enterprise processes, tools, change management, and industry knowledge are very timely for our transition and transformation. We are excited to have Ken join the team," said Murugappen Chettiar, COO.

"I'm thrilled to be part of BriteCap as we embark on this transformative phase of growth. With a focus on strategic technology integration and data-driven enhancements, we're building a strong, scalable foundation that will boost efficiency and allow us to better serve our customers and strategic partners," said Ken Weaver.

Weaver's appointment comes at a pivotal time for BriteCap Financial LLC, as the company continues scaling and gaining market share in its broker channel.

About BriteCap Financial LLC

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient and affordable working capital direct to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap/become-a-partner . BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of North Mill Equipment Finance.

About North Mill Equipment Finance (NMEF)

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees NJ, and Murray, UT.

For more information, visit .



