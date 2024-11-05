Saphyre Named To 2024 Fintech 100 By CB Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Saphyre , Inc., a leading pre- and post-trade for the world's largest institutions, has been named to CB Insights' Fintech 100 for 2024 in recognition of Saphyre's leading T+1 trade ops solution.

"It is an honor and privilege to be ranked on CB Insights' Fintech 100," said Saphyre Co-Founder and President Stephen Roche. "It has never been a more important time for the finance industry to adhere to T+1 mandates here in the US and globally as well. The firms that embrace the future of what our patented technology holds in achieving T Zero or real-time settlement, will be the new de facto market leaders."

CB Insights' Fintech 100 lists the most promising private fintech companies in the world. The list particularly focuses on early and mid-stage companies driving innovation across fintech and includes companies that are deploying novel AI solutions for the financial services sector. Companies are selected based on criteria including team strength, business growth, investment strength and CB Insights' data and proprietary scores.

Saphyre's patented interoperable AI platform automates and streamlines pre-trade processes to help global financial institutions reduce risk, inefficiencies and failed trades. Saphyre's platform enables many of the world's largest asset managers, custodians and broker-dealers to achieve Ready-To-Trade status first, while eliminating or streamlining post-trade processes to near real-time settlement.

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at .

