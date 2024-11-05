عربي


Vietnam Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers Directory 2024


11/5/2024 8:46:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in Vietnam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 furniture manufacturers in Vietnam publication offers a bird's eye view of the furniture competitive landscape in Vietnam with an analysis of the 100 leading furniture producers.

The information provided includes:

  • Ranking by Company's turnover
  • Company name and group
  • Total turnover for the last available year (mostly 2023 and 2022)
  • Number of Employees
  • Product Portfolio
  • Company's Website

Furniture production and exports trends 2013-2023 in Vietnam enrich the analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology
  • Essential Headlines
  • Furniture Production and Exports in Vietnam
  • The Sample
  • Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in Vietnam

For more information about this report visit

Attachment

  • Top 100 furniture manufacturers in Vietnam. Headquarters location
