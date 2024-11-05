“Women According To The Word Of God” By Hayk Hovhannisyan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

The Author Hayk Hovhannisyan

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hayk Hovhannisyan, a dedicated Bible translator and teacher, unveils his work,“Women According to the Word of God,” which promises readers an eye-opening exploration of the Bible's stance on women in ministry. This powerful examination aims to strip away centuries of human additions and misinterpretations that have historically influenced the way many religious communities understand women's roles.“Women According to the Word of God” invites readers to reexamine fundamental passages in the Bible regarding women's involvement in ministry. With expertise in biblical Greek and Hebrew, Hovhannisyan brings forward original meanings often lost in translation. The book scrutinizes verses from Paul's letters and other critical texts, pointing out that terms often translated as“man” and“woman” mean also“husband” and“wife” respectively, and should have been translated that way in several places. He reveals clearly a significant misinterpretation that has contributed to a pervasive belief in women's general subordination to men, whereas the texts refer only to the relationship between a husband and his own wife. From Genesis 3:16, which presents the words of God spoken to Eve (Adam's wife) that her husband (and not all men) shall rule over her, all the way to 1 Peter 3:6 (the last place it talks about this subject), the Bible unanimously declares that a wife should submit only to her own husband, and it never talks about the submission of women to all men. The apostle Paul, while speaking about submission, referred to first husband and wife several times in his letters, but historically the translators and interpreters of the Bible did not take into consideration their marriage relationship and took Adam and Eve as representatives of men and women respectively, instead of taking them as representatives of husbands and wives. Conseuqnetly, they used the words“man” and“woman” in their translation, instead of the translating them as“husband” and“wife.”Hovhannisyan's exploration offers readers a historically grounded understanding that highlights women who held prominent roles in the Bible-figures such as Deborah, a prophetess and a judge of the entire nation of Israel (Jg 4:4-5); Miriam, a prophetess who led Israel alongside Moses and Aaron (Mc 6:4); and Junia, an outstanding apostle noted in Romans (Rm 16:7), and others. Through these accounts,“Women According to the Word of God” makes a compelling case that God's calling is not limited by gender.“In the Bible, many times God has raised women into positions of leadership and teaching, even within societies where women's roles were highly restricted,” says Hovhannisyan. According to the Bible a husband is the head of his own wife, but that fact does not mean that women cannot be leaders in the Church of God, just as Deborah was established by God as Israel's judge, even though she was married and had a husband, and should have submitted to him what concerns marriage relationship.“It's clear that God did call godly women into leadership ministry during biblical history and He recognized them as His ministers.”About the AuthorHayk Hovhannisyan is a Bible translator devoted to translating the Scriptures from the original languages into modern Armenian, offering his readers a true-to-source interpretation of God's Word. A teacher and disciple of Christ, Hovhannisyan is deeply committed to fostering a deeper understanding of the Scriptures among believers, aspiring to present God's Word with clarity and truth to unify the Church. Through this book, he hopes to cultivate a biblical understanding among readers that corresponds to what the Bible actually says.The inspiration behind crafting this book stems from his principle as a person who loves justice, righteousness and truth. The author has an intense desire to see righteousness, justice in the world. That's the first thing that inspired him to write, because he observed that there is a discrimination against women in the church and people a kind of justify it by some Bible verses which have been mistranslated and misused. As a disciple of Jesus Christ and a servant of God he has an obligation to present the truth of God's written Word objectively.Second thing that inspired him is the fact that he saw that the great potential that sisters in Christ have, has been paralyzed for centuries. As if the half of the body of Christ, which consists of women, does not function. If it begins to function the way God designed it to function, that will bring tremendous blessings, and will contribute to building the church and preaching the gospel to save souls.Message from the Author“In this world there are many ideas and opinions concerning men and women. But it is very important to know what is the opinion of God about them, for He is the Creator of the universe and of humanity. If we want to know God's opinion about humans, we need to examine the Bible, which is His Word, in order to know what He really says about them.The book provides also practical information concerning how to enter into ministry when somebody is called by God into leadership ministry.Please read the book in its entirety with an open heart and mind, and in different ways God will confirm to you that what is written on the pages of this book is the objective truth about many topics concerning women.”Hayk Hovhannisyan currently connects with readers through the dedicated Facebook page, The Word of God for All Nations, a vibrant online space where timeless biblical insights and spiritual reflections are shared with a global audience. You can explore and engage with this community at:Recently, he participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford where he discussed about his book providing audience with an objective and insightful examination of biblical texts on female ministers. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )“Women According to the Word of God” is now available for readers and religious scholars who wish to approach the topic of women in ministry with open eyes and an informed perspective. This book is a powerful resource for those seeking to align with God's truth and embrace a biblically balanced view on gender roles within the Church. For more information on this book, just visit Amazon or you may click this link

Luna Harrington

Prime Seven Media

+ +1 414-882-5318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Women according to the Word of God by Hayk Hovhannisyan on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.