Qbotica Recognized As A Uipath 2024 Partner Of The Year Award Winner

UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- qBotica today announced it has been named a UiPath 2024 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD conference in Las Vegas. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to helping organizations bring AI to life in the enterprise through automation. qBotica was awarded the Worldwide 2024 Innovation Partner of the Year winner region during FORWARD, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.“We're incredibly honored to be recognized as the UiPath 2024 Innovation Partner of the Year,” said Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO of qBotica.“This award is a testament to our team's commitment to transforming businesses through AI and automation. At qBotica, we're dedicated to delivering agentic AI solutions that empower organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and innovation. Together with UiPath, we are thrilled to see our clients succeed across diverse industries, such as: Healthcare, Finance, Retail, and Manufacturing, and departments like Finance & Accounting, Supply Chain, and Customer Experience.”The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end automation platform and is designed to transform the way humans work. For any organization or enterprise seeking to harness the power of AI to gain competitive advantage, UiPath can operationalize AI through automation-seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating all knowledge work, upleveling employees, and successfully implementing AI solutions. UiPath is evolving long-standing investments in robotic process automation, generative AI, and specialized AI, and introducing new agentic automation capabilities for maximum efficiency and choice.“I'm thrilled to congratulate qBotica on its recognition as a 2024 UiPath Partner of the Year,” said Bron Hastings, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Ecosystems at UiPath.“For businesses to turn AI potential into AI results, they need automation at scale. As a UiPath partner, qBotica is excelling at helping their customers transform their operations through AI and automation to achieve unparalleled results. The UiPath Platform delivers robust results by combining agentic and robotic automation, machine learning, natural language processing, and new GenAI capabilities like Autopilot for Everyone. Our partners are critical to enabling customers to achieve impactful business outcomes through their AI investments.”qBotica delivers transformative automation and AI-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs of various industries, empowering organizations to elevate productivity and achieve operational excellence. With a specialty in Agentic AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and advanced machine learning, qBotica integrates seamlessly within enterprise systems to create resilient, intelligent workflows that redefine business processes. By focusing on client-centered solutions, qBotica's proprietary tools and managed services enhance decision-making, streamline tasks, and drive sustainable growth. Leveraging its expertise across healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and public services, qBotica enables organizations to achieve significant results while adapting to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.As a Platinum and Certified Partner of UiPath, qBotica is a recognized leader in intelligent automation and collaborates closely with UiPath to develop impactful automation solutions that meet the demands of modern enterprises. At the recent UiPath FORWARD event in Las Vegas, where qBotica proudly participated as a Diamond Sponsor, the company demonstrated its dedication to advancing agentic AI. Highlighting this achievement, qBotica's client Deluxe was honored with the AI25 Award at FORWARD for its AI-driven innovation across the enterprise. Deluxe's recognition underscores qBotica's commitment to helping clients deploy groundbreaking AI solutions that drive results across entire organizations.A key element of qBotica's collaboration with UiPath includes implementing the latest UiPath CX Companion-a next-generation Agentic AI solution tailored for contact center agents. By providing advanced tools that streamline customer interactions, qBotica enhances customer relations and elevates the customer experience, ensuring its clients stay competitive and agile. This collaboration with UiPath reflects qBotica's unwavering commitment to pioneering automation technologies that deliver measurable, transformative outcomes across industries.About qBoticaqBotica is a leading automation and artificial intelligence company specializing in end-to-end automation and agentic AI solutions that drive innovation and business transformation across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing AI solution providers, qBotica is renowned for its expertise in agentic automation, enabling businesses to harness intelligent digital solutions at scale. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, qBotica is committed to empowering organizations to meet their business objectives by optimizing processes, improving decision-making, and fostering continuous improvement.

qBotica CEO Mahesh Vinayagam on Winning the UiPath 2024 Partner of the Year Award | Insights on Agentic AI & Intelligent Automation

