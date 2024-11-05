Refrigerated Display Cases Market Growth Trend, Manufacturer Analysis And Global Opportunity Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Plug-in refrigerated display held the major share in the accounting around 71.9% of the total refrigerated display cases market.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“refrigerated display cases market by product type and product design: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022–2031," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global refrigerated display cases market size was valued at $12,985.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,139.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Copy of Report:The market is expected to grow at a notable pace over the next five to six years, owing to factors such as expanding organized retail sector including supermarkets and hypermarkets, changing food preferences of people, evolving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, a plethora of new developments in small scale food and retail sector and inclination toward food safety concerns are expected to boost demand for RDCs in the future. Owing to emission of greenhouse gases such as CFCs and HFCs in existing RDCs, various changes are now being adopted with regards to compressor design, specifically in North America and Europe.The global RDC market is expected to grow at an exponential rate due to wide scale adoption of RDCs in commercial sectors. Commercial developments in the retail food sector in the developing economies are likely to boost the adoption rate of refrigerated display cases . The refrigeration storage industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East have boomed rapidly, which is likely to fuel the growth of the global RDC market. RDC devices have been increasingly adopted in supermarkets and hypermarkets to ensure food storage and safety. RDCs find applications in biomedical industry for storage of flowers and at corner food retail shops to address the growing concerns of product safety and temperature maintenance.The refrigerated display cases segmented on the basis of product type, product design and geography. The product type segment includes plug-in and remote RDCs. Plug-in RDCs dominate the overall market and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. The product design segment includes vertical, horizontal and hybrid/semi-vertical RDCs. Regional segmentation of the refrigerated display cases market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, & Africa).By product design, the vertical design segment held a major share in the market. The segment is estimated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. With widespread growth in small and medium sized retail outlets, demand for vertical RDCs has witnessed a substantial increase. Horizontal RDCs are expected to exhibit a notable growth trend during the forecast period, owing to their growing demand in organized large size retail food stores. Hybrid RDCs, which have dual temperature control system have been gaining adoption, especially with increase in demand from cafes and quick service restaurants.Complete Report is Available:Europe was estimated to be the highest revenue generating region in the RDC Market in 2020, owing to the high adoption of refrigeration solutions in the food and beverages retail market. The continuous growth of super and hyper markets is demonstrating a key driver for development of the Europe refrigerated display cases market. Super and hyper markets represent an accountable share of the refrigerated display cases market and development of huge chains, for instance, Tesco in the UK, is guaranteeing establishment of new equipment.Key players operating in the market include some of the leading players in the global market include Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Lennox International, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Epta S.p.a Refrigeration, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Hoshizaki International, and ISA Italy S.r.l, Verco Limited. Product launches and mergers & acquisitions have emerged as prominent strategies adopted by leading players. Currently, these companies are focusing on development of energy efficient and eco-friendly RDCs. Companies on the basis of acquisitions and collaborations with new entrants, are working toward maintaining their lead in the market.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the refrigerated display cases market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing refrigerated display cases market opportunities.○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.○ In-depth analysis of the refrigerated display cases market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global refrigerated display cases industry.○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global refrigerated display cases market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Enquire More About this Report:Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:Fishing Equipment MarketAlcohol Wipes MarketOnline Travel Market

