WISE MARKETER GROUP ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CMO COUNCIL

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wise Marketer Group (WMG) today announced a strategic partnership with the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council that will provide its members and audiences with many exciting benefits, including access to expanded content, education programs and exclusive cost-saving opportunities.Wise Marketer Group was formed in 2017 with the of The Wise MarketerTM, the premier digital publication for customer loyalty, customer engagement, and customer-centric marketing. That same year, the Loyalty AcademyTM was founded as the first global source of independently produced loyalty education for this industry, and established the Certified Loyalty Marketing ProfessionalTM (CLMPTM) certification as the standard for globally recognized, comprehensive, industry-relevant designation.The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, established in 2001, is a peer-powered network of more than 16,000 chief marketing executives in 10,000 companies across 120 countries. Membership requires demonstration of marketing expertise, a proven track record of accomplishment, and leadership in marketing innovation and digital transformation.Bill Hanifin, CEO Wise Marketer Group, says“Data-driven, customer centric marketing is a C-Suite conversation today. The focus of Wise Marketer Group continues to broaden in recognition of the intersection of brand and customer loyalty, so the partnership with The CMO Council is perfectly timed and highly valuable. This partnership will serve the CMO Council community with research, content, and educational resources, creating a unique and powerful asset to benefit executives.”CMO Council founder and CEO, Donovan Neale May, says that the partnership with Wise Marketer, given the alignment of both organisations, is going to benefit both members and content consumers alike.“The CMO Council is constantly looking to share, extend and build upon its unmatched marketing intellectual capital and resources and this collaborative partnership will open up a wide new expanse of opportunities for marketers looking to level-up. We are very excited about the new benefits our community will have access to from our expanded partnership.”For global coverage of customer engagement and loyalty read:For global loyalty education you can learn more at:About the Wise Marketer GroupWise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer (TWM) as the global source of timely, authoritative and well-informed content featuring news, research, and insights. TWM is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty, having served the industry for over 15 years.Loyalty AcademyTM (loyaltyacademy) is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based, globally recognized loyalty marketing education curriculum through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty AcademyTM is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing ProfessionalTM (CLMPTM) designation.WMG Advisory & Research provides services to brands and providers in the loyalty industry through a trusted advisor approach, delivering executive and operational business consultation, market research and insights, partnership and vendor evaluation, employee recruitment, and M&A discovery.For more information, visit and .About CMO CouncilThe Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets.For more information, visit: .

