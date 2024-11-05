Fly Jinnah expands its reach in Saudi Arabia with new non-stop flights to Jeddah

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, November 05, 2024: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the expansion of its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new direct route connecting Lahore and Jeddah.



Starting on November 16, the airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between the two cities, which are scheduled to increase to daily flights by December 6, further enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and the Kingdom.



Flight Schedule between Lahore and Jeddah, effective 16 November 2024:



Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency

9P 586 Lahore 17:35 Jeddah 21:45 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday

9P 587 Jeddah 22:45 Lahore 05:25 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday



Commenting on the expansion, Fly Jinnah spokesperson stated: “We are excited to further enhance our presence in Saudi Arabia with our new route to Jeddah, offering greater accessibility for our customers. This expansion underlines Fly Jinnah’s commitment to continuously offering travelers more affordable and value-driven travel options while contributing to stronger ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.



The new route to Jeddah joins Fly Jinnah’s recently introduced direct flights from Lahore to Riyadh and Dammam, demonstrating the airline’s strategic growth in the Saudi market. By offering more direct travel options, Fly Jinnah aims to meet the increasing demand for affordable, reliable connections between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for both business and leisure travelers.



With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah provides domestic and international flights from major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline's international network from Lahore now includes routes to Sharjah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah, while also serving Bahrain, Muscat, and Sharjah from Islamabad.



Fly Jinnah’s fleet provides extra comfort with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.





