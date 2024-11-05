Crowdbotics Names Mike Lambert Chief Operating Officer To Accelerate End-To-End Software Development Category Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Proven and Perpetual Innovator With a Track Record of Leading World-Changing Teams, He Will Help Crowdbotics Optimize its Path to and Expand Strategic Partnerships

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdbotics, pioneer of CodeOps as the new standard methodology for software development, today announced the hiring of Mike Lambert as Chief Operating Officer. Lambert's deep expertise in scaling migration and modernization aligns with Crowdbotics' strengthened collaboration with global system integrators and the company's aim to accelerate enterprise modernization through AI.

Software development is often doomed from the beginning, with at least 70% of development projects failing due to poor or incomplete requirements. Lambert joins Crowdbotics to help further advance its unique approach to AI across the software development lifecycle and strengthen its position as the first AI business requirements tool and AI product manager aimed at modernization.

In his new role with Crowdbotics, Lambert will oversee the finance, operations, sales, channel, customer success, marketing, HR, and IT teams, all critical to the company's continued success and expansion goals.

“Modernization is a home-run category to support the 10 trillion lines of existing code worldwide with superior requirements while bridging the gap between humans and AI software engineers,” said Lambert.“The Crowdbotics platform was created to empower businesses and transform ideas into actionable product requirements and code. By automating this process and allowing code to be reverse-engineered into requirements, we equip teams to seamlessly maintain, modernize, and extend software using AI.”

Lambert brings over two decades of industry experience working with companies from pre-seed funding stages through multimillion-dollar acquisitions and beyond. His expertise in aiding companies in the amplification and execution of their missions will be instrumental as Crowdbotics scales and works to further establish CodeOps as a category within the software development market.

“As Crowdbotics continues to expand and we mature our go-to-market strategy, Mike's mastery of leading and developing organizations through startup journeys and category creations will be invaluable,” said Anand Kulkarni, Crowdbotics CEO.“Mike's specific expertise will be particularly beneficial as we strengthen our collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise software development through AI and CodeOps.”

