Akoya Biosciences Unveils A New Era In Spatial Content Innovation With The Phenocode™ Discovery IO60 And Mouse FFPE IO Panel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-orders now available; early access available for select strategic partners for the PhenoCode IO60 panel – The Fastest Ultrahigh-plex Panel for Immuno-Oncology Research

Launches the Mouse FFPE IO panel, optimized for pre-clinical immuno-oncology applications to drive translational research insights

Expands the PhenoCode catalog with barcodes that enable ultrahigh-plex, 100-biomarker experiments, making scalable spatial biology research accessible for every lab

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company ®, will unveil innovations designed to accelerate insights in immuno-oncology (IO) and advance preclinical research at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024 Annual Meeting. The company will present its latest offerings, including the groundbreaking ultrahigh-plex PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel encompassing 60 tumor and immunology markers and a panel for spatial phenotyping of murine cancer models in preclinical studies at SITC booth #833.

PhenoCode Discovery IO60 Panel: Setting A New Standard for IO Research

The new 60-biomarker IO60 Panel addresses the growing need for a comprehensive IO panel that includes an extensive set of fully validated markers. This ready-to-use solution offers researchers the ability to interrogate a wide array of immune cell types, along with key checkpoint inhibitors, components of the tumor microenvironment, and known immunotherapy targets in a single, streamlined workflow.

Akoya's PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0 platform enhances the panel's capabilities, delivering unmatched speed and scale, allowing over 16 samples to be processed per week, the industry's fastest ultrahigh-plex throughput.

"The IO60 Panel sets a new standard for IO research, providing scientists with the robust marker depth needed to more efficiently address complex research questions," said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. "By offering a fully optimized solution, we are enabling researchers to ask critical questions around immune response, immune evasion, and the tumor microenvironment with unparalleled speed, resolution, and throughput."

Mouse FFPE Panel: Enhance Translational Insights in Preclinical Cancer Research

Akoya is also introducing a 24-biomarker mouse formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) IO antibody panel for single-cell spatial phenotyping of key immune cell types in the tumor microenvironment. This panel covers essential immune cell lineage and structural markers, enabling advanced research and comparative studies between mouse and human models to deepen the understanding of cancer biology. The panel is designed to support preclinical research using FFPE samples.

"Our new mouse FFPE IO panel empowers biopharma researchers with a tool that can enhance the translational potential of their preclinical studies," said Peter Miller, Vice President of R&D, Akoya Biosciences. "With this new offering, we're extending the impact of spatial biology in critical stages of drug development, providing the tools to explore key biological insights early in the therapeutic pipeline."

Making 100-Biomarker Experiments Accessible for Every Lab

Driven by a transformative vision to make ultrahigh-plex spatial biology accessible to all, Akoya is expanding its PhenoCode catalog of molecular barcodes. These additions empower researchers to scale their experiments seamlessly from 10 to 100s of biomarkers, using the same chemistry. With all barcoded antibodies added simultaneously, assay development becomes straightforward. Moreover, gentle isothermal elution of molecular barcodes allows unlimited cycling without compromising tissue integrity, easily supporting ultrahigh-plex spatial phenotyping.

“Designed from insights gathered across 1,500+ publications, our new panels and molecular barcodes embody Akoya's commitment to accessible spatial biology,” said Niro Ramachandran, Chief Business Officer of Akoya Biosciences.“Built on the foundation of our molecular barcoding chemistry – a scalable, gentle yet straightforward approach, and manufactured at our Center of Excellence, these content innovations provide researchers with true comprehensive spatial analysis-breaking traditional barriers in speed, throughput, and resolution to make ultrahigh-plex spatial biology impactful and accessible for every lab."

Akoya Biosciences at SITC 2024

Akoya will be showcasing these new products for both the research and clinical settings at Booth #833 at SITC 2024. The company will also feature presentations on the IO60 and mouse IO panels and showcase the capabilities of the PhenoCycler®-Fusion 2.0 and PhenoImager® HT 2.0 systems.

Topic: Catalyzing the Next Wave in Spatial Discoveries and Patient Care

Date: Friday, November 8th

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Akoya Biosciences Booth #833

Topic: How Spatial Biology is Shaping Next-Generation Cancer Treatment

Date: Saturday, November 9th

Time: 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Location: Akoya Biosciences Booth #833

For more information about Akoya's presence at SITC 2024, the newly unveiled PhenoCode Discovery IO60, mouse FFPE IO panel, and the roadmap to 100-Plex capability, please visit

