Gentex To Host Three Vehicle Unveils And Showcase Technology For Automotive Oems, Race Teams, And The Aftermarket At SEMA 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive aftermarket's SEMA Show opens today in Las Vegas, and Gentex Corporation's (NASDAQ: GNTX ) booth will be front and center as it hosts the debut of two custom vehicle builds by the renowned Ringbrothers, and one by West Michigan's Label Motorsports. Gentex will also showcase its automotive portfolio of car-to-home automation, connectivity, e-concierge, digital vision, and dimmable glass products for automakers and the automotive aftermarket.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection, and medical industries. It's best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance safety.

“While we're primarily a Tier 1 supplier, we maintain an extensive array of products for the aftermarket and OEM accessory programs, which is why we appreciate the SEMA show,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm.“We also have a long history in racing, providing custom vision systems for professional racing teams, and extensive prototyping capabilities that have allowed us to contribute to numerous custom vehicle builds over the years.”

Gentex's SEMA booth will host two vehicle unveils from the Ringbrothers , one of the nation's most prominent custom car builders: INVADR, a 1,246 horsepower, 1987 Buick Grand National, and TUKA, a 1972 Chevy Blazer. Co-founded by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, the Ringbrothers debut celebrated iconic vehicle creations every year at SEMA.

“We're once again thankful to unveil at the Gentex booth, this year with two exciting vehicle debuts,” said Ringbrothers co-founder Mike Ring.“Gentex and Ringbrothers have partnered on various projects over the past decade, and we appreciate Gentex's willingness to take its core vision-based products designed for automakers and customize it so it blends seamlessly into our designs.”

In 2014, Gentex developed its GNTX-R Series of high-performance vision products designed for professional race teams. From that line emerged a limited edition, lightweight, minimalist rearview mirror designed for custom car builds, which debuted on a Ringbrothers vehicle in 2015. The two companies have enjoyed a collaborative relationship ever since.

In addition to the Ringbrothers unveils, the Gentex booth will feature the debut of Project Opsis, a Chevy Corvette Z06 featuring a meticulous, 35-piece carbon fiber widebody program designed and manufactured by Label Motorsports , an exotic, European, and custom automotive performance, design, and installation facility located in West Michigan.

The three vehicle unveils will be hosted by professional emcee, host and presenter Jarod DeAnda, and take place in succession beginning at 1 p.m. on November 5 at the Gentex booth.

Gentex's stand will also highlight connectivity features like HomeLink , the world's leading car-to-home automation system, and Integrated Toll Module, a universal, vehicle-integrated toll collection technology.

Visitors will also be able to experience the company's Full Display Mirror , an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom, externally mounted camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle's rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD display that provides the driver with an unobstructed panoramic view behind the vehicle. In addition, a version designed specifically for race team use will be highlighted.

Gentex's dimmable sun visor concept will also be on display. The product folds down like a traditional visor but includes a clear, dimmable panel that darkens on demand or in conjunction with sunload sensors.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the world's premier automotive specialty products trade event. This year's show takes place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex's display can be seen in Central Hall, Hot Rod Alley, booth 23889.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company's latest technology at .