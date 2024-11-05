ASK KUBEIR, The Largest Canadian Immigration Consultancy Expands to Dubai

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – November 2024 – ASK KUBEIR, the largest and most trusted Canadian immigration consultancy, has officially opened its new office in Dubai, extending its seven years of expertise and unmatched success rate to the UAE. Strategically located at The Offices 3, One Central, World Trade Center Dubai, ASK KUBEIR is ready to transform immigration consultancy in the region by providing licensed, transparent, and affordable services to individuals and businesses seeking a seamless and reliable pathway to Canadian immigration.



Founded by Kamal Lalwani, also known as Kubeir Kamal, ASK KUBEIR was born out of his personal journey through the challenges of the Canadian immigration system. Kamal’s experiences shaped his understanding of the obstacles that many individuals face when attempting to immigrate to a new country. With a profound commitment to helping others achieve their dreams, he established ASK KUBEIR to provide compassionate and expert support to those facing similar paths. Since its inception, the consultancy has assisted over 10,000 clients in realizing their aspirations of settling in Canada. Known for its deep commitment to genuine guidance, ASK KUBEIR has gained an esteemed reputation as the go-to consultancy for Canadian immigration matters, particularly because of its high success rate and client-centric approach. The expansion into Dubai solidifies its global footprint and positions the company among an elite group of only 5-6 licensed immigration consultants in the city.



ASK KUBEIR offers a comprehensive suite of immigration services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. These services include expert assistance with temporary visa applications, permanent residency processes, citizenship applications, and legal representation in appeals to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The consultancy’s personalized service model is designed to cater to each client’s unique profile, offering the best immigration pathway based on individual circumstances—whether for study, work, or business migration. Its licensed consultants guide clients through every step, ensuring they are well-prepared for the complexities of the application process, thereby significantly reducing the risk of delays or rejections.



In addition to its standard offerings, ASK KUBEIR prides itself on its ability to cater to specific demographics, such as students seeking to pursue higher education in Canada, healthcare professionals looking for new opportunities, French-speaking candidates who require specialized support, and entrepreneurs eager to expand their business ventures. By understanding the unique challenges faced by each group, ASK KUBEIR tailors its services to meet their specific requirements, ensuring a personalized approach that maximizes each client’s chances of success.



“We are excited to bring ASK KUBEIR to Dubai and provide our trusted services to those in the UAE who aspire to make Canada their new home. Our mission is to simplify the immigration process and make it as transparent as possible for our clients. We believe in offering genuine, personalized advice that empowers individuals to make informed decisions,” said XXX, spokesperson for ASK KUBEIR. “Our team is committed to providing the highest level of service, and we are excited to share our expertise with the Dubai community.”

What truly sets ASK KUBEIR apart from other consultancies is its strong dedication to integrity, transparency, and affordability. The consultancy operates under a strict ethical framework, ensuring that every client receives honest advice and cost-effective solutions. As a licensed consultancy, ASK KUBEIR adheres to the highest standards of professionalism, building a culture of trust and accountability. This commitment to excellence is reflected in the countless success stories of clients who have successfully navigated their immigration journeys with the support of ASK KUBEIR.

The opening of ASK KUBEIR’s Dubai office marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, offering the UAE’s diverse population direct access to the largest and most reputable Canadian immigration consultancy in the world. With a dedicated team of licensed consultants and support staff, the Dubai office is equipped to handle a wide range of immigration inquiries and applications. ASK KUBEIR’s strong online presence, combined with a vast following of over half a million subscribers across social media platforms, further strengthens its leadership in the industry. Clients can easily connect with the consultancy through various channels, ensuring that they receive timely and relevant information throughout their immigration journey.



ASK KUBEIR is also dedicated to community engagement and education, offering workshops and informational sessions to help prospective immigrants understand the Canadian immigration process. These initiatives are designed to empower individuals with knowledge and resources, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future. By supporting a strong community, ASK KUBEIR aims to not only assist clients with their applications but also to build a network of informed individuals ready to embark on their Canadian journey.



The expansion into Dubai is part of ASK KUBEIR’s broader vision to make high-quality, trustworthy Canadian immigration consultancy services accessible to a global audience. With this new office, UAE residents will benefit from local access to a brand known for its reliability, offering them the opportunity to start their Canadian journey with the confidence of working with industry leaders. The consultancy’s commitment to excellence ensures that every client receives personalized support from the initial consultation to the final stages of their application process.



Whether you are a student, professional, or entrepreneur, ASK KUBEIR is here to guide you every step of the way as you pursue your dreams of a new life in Canada.







