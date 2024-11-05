City Of Montreal Makes $22M Investment In Next-Gen Computer Aided Dispatch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City selects global leader, EMERES to deliver the solution

- Albert Israel, CEO of EMERES, IncMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMERES , Inc., a Montreal based leading provider of advanced computer aided dispatch (CAD) solutions, has been awarded a 10-year contract with the City of Montreal. The project, valued at approximately $22 million (Canadian), will revolutionize the call taking and dispatch capabilities of Montreal's Police and Fire Departments. EMERES' Strata CAD applications will be installed on more than 500 call taking and dispatch positions, more than 1,300 vehicles and handheld devices and over 1,300 web enabled devices for operations monitoring purposes.Montreal, the second largest city in Canada and ninth largest in North America, selected EMERES through a highly competitive procurement process. This award underscores the city's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure public safety and efficient emergency response.EMERES' Strata CAD Suite is a class-leading CAD solution that has evolved over the past two decades. Customers around the globe trust the Strata CAD to manage sophisticated and complex public safety multi-agency workflows. This most recent award underscores the solution's rich, advanced, and modern capabilities to meet the needs of the largest public safety organizations.The EMERES Strata CAD Suite stands out for its fault tolerance, extensive configurability, and comprehensive functionality. Its seamless integration with all communication and information systems will streamline processes, improve decision-making, reduce response times, and enhance first responder safety.“We are proud to support the City of Montreal's pursuit of Next Generation public safety management and response,” said Albert Israel, CEO of EMERES.“Strata has proven itself to be a leading CAD solution around the world, and we are both confident and committed to ensuring that it will deliver the value City of Montreal expects.”Implementation of the new CAD system is set to begin later this fall, marking a significant milestone in Montreal's public safety infrastructure.

