Olde Mill Inn Leveraging Maestro All-In-One PMS And Lodgiq AI Integration To Wow Guests, Drive Revenues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The popular wedding and social event destination is making data-driven decisions, maximizing revenue potential, and connecting with guests in strategic ways

- Warren DehanMARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maestro , the hotel industry's leading Web Browser-based cloud and on-premises All-In-One property-management system, teamed with preeminent commercial strategy platform LodgIQ to improve operations, communications and business forecasting at the Olde Mill Inn in Basking Ridge, N.J. Integration between Maestro's PMS and LodgIQ's AI platform is enabling the hotel's operations team to access property information on the go, maximize profits, streamlining efficiencies, and unburden staff. By giving guests access to contactless check-in capabilities through kiosk installations at the front desk, the Olde Mill Inn is reducing traffic in the lobby and improving operations.“We're thrilled to see the integration of LodgIQ with Maestro come to life at the Olde Mill Inn,” said LodgIQ CEO David Milili.“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing data-driven solutions that support revenue leaders and their commercial teams to optimize their revenue strategies. By combining the advanced AI capabilities of LodgIQ with Maestro's robust All-In-One PMS, we're equipping the Olde Mill Inn with the tools needed to drive profitability. This integration marks a significant milestone, and we look forward to delivering collaborative solutions to the hospitality industry.”Located in the Somerset Hills, the Olde Mill Inn is leveraging the full LodgIQ AI platform featuring Business Intelligence, Rate Shopping, Market Intelligence, Flight Data, Forecasting, Group Pricing, and Rate Optimization modules, along with Mobile App. By breaking down silos and unifying marketing, sales, and revenue data, LodgIQ is equipping the hotel with 360° recommendations to improve profitability.Via Maestro's guest-centric Front Office, Yield Management, Work Order, Analytics, Sales & Catering, Gift Card, Guest Experience Management (GEM) and GuestXMS (messaging) modules, the Olde Mill Inn is aligning all operating departments with the single goal of exceeding guest expectations. Maestro PMS offers simple and powerful reporting and inquiry results, along with a comprehensive guest database of all past, current, and future reservations and stay information.To help Olde Mill Inn optimize rates, for example, LodgIQ receives reservation level data from Maestro, then pushes rate recommendations and restrictions by room type back to the PMS. This integration enables the hotel to maximize revenue growth opportunities across transient and group segments, and it is giving management of the Olde Mill Inn a tool that makes revenue management recommendations.Results Say It All“Before Maestro and LodgIQ, we only had a rate shopping report upon which we would make rate strategy decisions,” said Norman Martin, Olde Mill Inn Assistant General Manager.“Now we can facilitate information gathering, rate setting and positioning relative to our comp-set and the market with ease. It's also less cumbersome for our sales and front office teams to analyze and adjust pricing according to the information gathered by these solutions. Maestro delivered on what they promised, and they remain a great customer service resource.”Maestro PMS President Warren Dehan said he is delighted that the Olde Mill Inn, with its old world charm, new world comfort, and timeless hospitality, is having such tremendous success with Maestro PMS and LodgIQ.“It's a real pleasure to know that we are helping this popular wedding and social event destination make data-driven decisions and maximize their revenue potential,” Dehan said.“While LodgIQ is busy analyzing market trends, optimizing rates and forecasting the future, Maestro is hard at work increasing profitability, driving direct bookings, centralizing operations, and enabling operators to engage with guests on a more personalized level to create the ultimate stay experience. With LodgIQ as one of our newest integration partners, Maestro continues to fill communication gaps between systems, thereby meeting guests' and operators' dynamic and evolving needs.”For more information on Maestro PMS, visit . For more information on LodgIQ, visit lodgiq or follow them at linkedin/company/lodgiq/.# # #About MaestroMaestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro's PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro's sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.About LodgIQTMLodgIQTM is an AI-powered commercial strategy platform for the hospitality industry. By removing silos and unifying marketing, sales, and revenue data, the LodgIQ platform delivers 360° recommendations to improve forecasting, pricing, and overall profitability. Originally born from an RMS and founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, LodgIQ is now trusted by over 550 commercial teams across 200 markets, serving both independent hotels and major global chains. The flexible platform offers five modules to suit each property's unique needs and is accessible on-the-go via a user-friendly mobile app, supporting teams in real-time decision-making.

Warren Dehan

Maestro PMS

+1 905-940-1923

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.