Continuity Partners With Veeam To Protect Customers' Backup And Data Protection Systems

- Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at VeeamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Continuity , a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions, today announced its partnership with Veeam® Software , the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience. Together, the two companies are dedicated to securing customers' data protection environment to withstand ransomware and other attacks as part of an overall Data Resilience strategyAs a Veeam Technology Partner (TAP), the partnership is based on Continuity's StorageGuard , which provides automatic security hardening for Veeam environments, to improve customers' security posture, comply with industry and security standards, and meet IT audit requirements.According to the Veeam 2024 Ransomware Trends Report, 93% of ransomware attacks in the last year explicitly targeted an organization's data backups.Cyber criminals realize that an attack on an organization's backups – that prevents the successful recovery of stolen, encrypted, or deleted data – is the single biggest determining factor whether the target of an attack will pay the ransom.In addition, auditors, regulatory bodies, industry standards and insurance firms are now requiring much stricter security controls of backup and data protection systems.StorageGuard is a complementary offering to Veeam Data Platform, enabling customers to automatically assess the security configuration of their Veeam environment, while validating the security of all backup targets, including disk storage systems, network-attached storage (NAS), cloud and tape that connect to customers' Veeam environments.StorageGuard helps backup and data protection teams to automatically prove audit compliance with various security and industry standards, such as ISO, NIST, PCI, CIS Controls, DORA, etc.“The partnership with Veeam is a testament to the powerful value proposition StorageGuard delivers. Veeam customers can get complete visibility of security risks across all their backup and data protection environments, while ensuring their Veeam and backup storage systems are continuously hardened to withstand cyberattacks,” said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity.“Partnering with Continuity is an additional step towards helping our customers maintain a safer security posture in compliance with specific regulations including CIS Control, NIST, and ISO , throughout their Veeam Data Platform life cycles,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam.“The partnership helps to ensure our industry-leading technology, but also the surrounding environment, is continuously checked for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to withstand cyberattacks, as well as adhering to ransomware protection best practices.”About ContinuityWith the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity is the leading solution provider that helps enterprises protect their data by securing their backup and storage systems. Continuity's StorageGuard provides organizations with visibility of all security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in their storage and backup systems, while automating regulatory compliance.Among Continuity's customers are the world's largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including six of the top ten U.S. banks. For more information, please visit .

