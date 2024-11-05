Monterey Bay Economic Partnership's State Of The Region Takes An 'Unfiltered Analysis Of The 2024 Election'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MBEP's Daylong Celebrates Regional Progress, Addresses Big Challenges Head On, and Envisions a Path Forward for a Thriving Monterey Bay Region

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tuesday's election has huge implications for the U.S. economy, public policy, and business sectors. Beyond the presidential race, outcomes from legislative races at the and state levels, school board and city council seats, and other ballot and measures have far-reaching consequences for school facilities and workforce housing, roadway infrastructure, and much more. On Friday, Nov. 8, a panel of experts will delve into the 2024 election in a timely discussion at Monterey Bay Economic Partnership 's (MBEP) annual State of the Region.“The 2024 Election: An Unfiltered Analysis” takes a well-informed deep dive into the wild ride of a campaign that the Associated Press described as“a campaign unlike any other,” a presidential race full of surprises, anxiety, and angst and framed by candidates, according to the New York Times, as an“existential battle.” The State of the Region's panel discussion on the 2024 election couldn't come at a better time, as we process the aftermath of an election cycle with intelligent, informed insights that take us beyond the horse race mentality.“The 2024 Election: An Unfiltered Analysis” draws on the combined expertise of top policy, legislative, and strategy analysts, including:Zach Friend, Second District Supervisor, County of Santa Cruz: Elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and overwhelmingly reelected in 2016 and 2020, Supervisor Friend has served at the highest levels of government and has extensive experience shaping and enacting local, state, and federal legislation and regulatory policy. He has served in the White House Council of Economic Advisers, U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives and for nearly a decade with the Santa Cruz Police Department as a press information officer and crime analyst. He has built and led government affairs and communications teams, served as a spokesperson for multiple presidential campaigns, and advised executive-level business and government leaders on communications strategy, messaging, and narrative development. He is the author of“On Message: How a Compelling Narrative Will Make Your Organization Succeed,” and a regular media commentator on public affairs.Kristin Olsen-Cate, Partner, California Strategies: As a partner at the state's largest public affairs consulting firm, Olsen-Cate helps others effectively advocate within the government sphere and political landscape at both the local and state levels. She was a Stanislaus County Supervisor and Board Member of the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District until 2021, and a member of the California State Assembly until 2016, where she represented communities in the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Foothills while also serving as one of the top four legislative leaders.Tom White, Senior Vice President, Majority Advisors: With 34 years of experience in and around the California State Legislature, White is a highly respected expert in policy, legislative, and political affairs. He has served as Chief of Staff for multiple Assembly Majority Leaders and for the Chairs of several key committees. His leadership as Senior Vice President of Majority Advisors is instrumental in helping clients navigate the complex world of California politics and achieve their policy and political objectives. His extensive experience and knowledge of California politics, combined with his commitment to delivering high-quality services to clients, make him an invaluable asset to the firm. White's experience also includes serving as a staff member in the U.S. Senate and as an analyst with the Federal Elections Commission.MBEP's Nov. 8 State of the Region will feature multiple keynote speakers and panel discussions addressing the challenges and opportunities impacting the Monterey Bay region, including Brookings Institution Fellow Rachel Barker on Regions Up! Uplifting the Monterey Bay Region through Data; PG&E CEO Patricia K. Poppe and Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya on Leading in a Time of Crisis: Climate, Housing, Infrastructure; and Montage Health President & CEO Steven Packer, MD, on A Reflection on Four Decades: The Journey and Future of Healthcare in Our Community; and California Senate & Assembly Legislative Updates from California State Sen. John Laird, Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, and California State Sen. Anna Caballero.Plus welcoming address by Vanya Quinones, President, CSU Monterey Bay; Ian Oglesby, Mayor, City of Seaside; Cynthia Larive, Chancellor, UC Santa Cruz; Tahra Goraya, President & CEO , Monterey Bay Economic Partnership; and Rob Bonta, Attorney General, State of California; special guests California Forward CEO Kate Gordon, Pacific Community Ventures President & CEO Bulbul Gupta, U.S. Small Business Administration Deputy Administrator Dilawar Syed, and many more! The full list of speakers and panels are on the event page.Register at the following link:About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

