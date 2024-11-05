GCC Media Delegation Discuss 5.5G Future Roadmap at Huawei Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Istanbul, Turkey November 4, 2024 - representatives from the Gulf joined leading telecommunications executives for an exclusive ELITE FWA Club Media Roundtable during the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024) in Istanbul. The executive-level meeting, which brought together leadership from SAMENA Telecommunications Council and Huawei, explored the transformative potential of 5G-Advanced and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies across the Middle East.



The discussion highlighted how 5G-Advanced technology is positioned to revolutionize connectivity and drive digital transformation across the GCC region. The technology's impact spans multiple sectors, from healthcare and education to industrial applications, with particular emphasis on sustainable development and economic growth.



Bocar BA, CEO and Board Member of the SAMENA Telecommunications Council said, "We are very optimistic about the prospects of 5G-Advanced – both globally and especially in the Middle East. From an economic standpoint, 5G-Advanced will play a crucial role in driving digital transformation and fostering economic growth in the region. By enabling the deployment of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, cyber-security, and automation, 5G-Advanced will create new industries, jobs, and opportunities for businesses."



The evolution of Fixed Wireless Access technology emerged as a key focus area during the discussions. As the technology matures, its potential for addressing connectivity challenges and enabling digital transformation has become increasingly evident. Huawei's commitment to advancing FWA solutions in the region was highlighted through its comprehensive approach to technology development and implementation.



Edwin Wang, Vice President of Global 5G Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei, said, "With its enhanced capabilities, FWA is poised to experience even greater adoption in the 5G-Advanced and AI era, unlocking new opportunities and addressing the challenges of last-mile connectivity. By leveraging these advancements, we can overcome many historical challenges that have hindered FWA's adoption. For instance, introducing 5G RedCap is expected to significantly reduce the cost of 5G equipment, making 5G FWA more accessible and attractive to a wider range of consumers."



The telecommunications landscape in the Middle East is rapidly evolving, with 5G-Advanced technology playing a pivotal role in enabling energy-efficient solutions, supporting environmental monitoring initiatives, and facilitating the development of smart cities. This aligns closely with the region's sustainability goals and digital transformation agenda.



Industry leaders at the roundtable emphasized that the Middle East is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in advanced telecommunications technology adoption, building on its successful track record with 5G implementation. The discussion concluded with a shared vision for accelerating digital transformation while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth across the region.





