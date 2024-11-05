Huawei Proposes ‘FOUR NEW’ Strategy and AI-centric F5.5G All-Optical Network to Boost Carriers’ Business Success

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Istanbul, Türkiye, November 5, 2024] At the 10th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2024), James Chen, President of Huawei's Carrier Business, delivered a speech entitled "Network+AI, Unleashing More Business Value".



Chen said, "To explore the potential of AI, the ‘FOUR NEW’ strategy — new hub, new services, new experience, and new operation is crucial. It helps carriers expand market boundaries, foster innovative services, and enhance market competitiveness while optimizing network O&M and achieving business success. Huawei is committed to working with global carriers and partners to unleash more business value and forge a win-win digital and intelligent future through the "FOUR NEW" strategy."



As ultra-broadband (UBB) and AI industries go from strength to strength, the number of gigabit fiber broadband users worldwide has exceeded 300 million, and the average speed of home broadband packages has reached 570 Mbit/s. There are over 1,300 AI foundation models and more than 30,000 AI-related enterprises globally. The UBB industry and AI industry are mutually reinforcing, driving the wide adoption of gigabit broadband.



Huawei believes that the "FOUR NEW" strategy is key to unleashing more business value through network+AI. In the wave of digital intelligence transformation, the "FOUR NEW" strategy is not only the embodiment of network technology innovation but also the important driving force for continuously releasing network business value. The four elements of this strategy – New Hub, New Services, New Experience, and New Operation – support each other and together form a complete road to digital intelligence business success.



At the 10th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2024), Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, also delivered a keynote speech titled Build AI-Centric F5.5G All-Optical Network for New Growth.



Bob Chen noted that in the AI era, some carriers will transform into AI all-service providers, and some carriers will cooperate with third parties to provide services such as AI computing and AI applications. For carriers, building robust infrastructure networks and "enhancing computing with networks" will be the key to business success in the AI era. AI device-cloud synergy and intelligent computing training require high network bandwidth, low latency, and high reliability. Huawei is continuously innovating F5.5G in optical transmission, optical access, and management and control platform, helping carriers build AI-centric all-optical networks.



"The next decade will witness the fast popularization of AI," Bob Chen stated. "Huawei hopes to work with industry partners to build an AI-centric F5.5G all-optical network, extending optical switching to data centers and metro edges, building premium networks for optical access by monetizing coverage, bandwidth, and experience, and fully injecting AI capabilities to the management and control platform. In this way, we can accelerate AI popularization and achieve new business growth together in the intelligent era!"





