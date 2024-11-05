Gensol Engineering Limited Secures INR 780 Crore Solar PV Project from leading public sector utility in Maharashtra

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 4, 2024: Gensol Engineering Limited (BSE: 542851, NSE: GENSOL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, has secured a large turnkey EPC order from a leading public sector utility in Maharashtra. The project involves the development of a 150 MWac ground-mounted solar PV power plant, with a total contract value of INR 780 Crore, is set to be executed over a 15-month period.



Gensol's role will encompass the entire gamut of the project's lifecycle —from the complex and critical task of land acquisition, highlighting the scale and intricacy of the undertaking, to the precise and detailed phases of design, engineering, procurement, and logistics. The scope also includes the manufacturing, supply, erection, inspection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 150 MWac grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV power plant, along with the development of the associated power evacuation infrastructure to the STU substation. Additionally, the contract includes three (3) years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project, inclusive of maintenance of the plant's switchyard and its extensive transmission infrastructure.



Commenting on the development, Shilpa Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Solar EPC (India), Gensol Engineering Ltd. said, " We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by one of India’s leading public sector utilities. This significant project is a testament to Gensol’s growing expertise as a provider of comprehensive, end-to-end solar solutions. It will play a vital role in advancing India’s clean energy transition, aligning with our firm commitment to contributing to the right energy mix. We look forward to further collaborating with the state of Maharashtra to support and enhance India’s renewable energy goals.”



The project aligns with the forward-looking policy introduced by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in April 2022, aimed at enhancing Maharashtra's energy infrastructure while making a significant contribution to India's sustainable energy goals. The awarding of this contract to Gensol highlights the company’s growing expertise and proven track record of delivering renewable energy projects on time.







MENAFN05112024005232011781ID1108852648