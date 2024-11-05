Ambuja Cements relocates SEDI Centre to Bathinda from Goniana to help upskill more local youth

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 4 November 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, proudly announces the move of its Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Institute (SEDI) Centre from Goniana to Bathinda. This state-of-the-art facility expands its overall outreach to 100 villages, significantly increasing access to skill development and entrepreneurial opportunities for rural communities. This SEDI Centre was previously located at Goniana and has been relocated near the bus stand in Bathinda to cater to a wider youth audience through easier access.



The inauguration of this new SEDI Centre witnessed the launch of two vocational batches: Assistant Electrician and Microfinance Executive, providing vital skills to local youth to improve their employability and economic standing, with plans to also introduce the Assistant Beauty Therapist course.



The event highlighted the commendable efforts of the SEDI team in transforming lives through sustainable skill-building initiatives. Trainees were encouraged to seize these opportunities, which promise brighter futures and enhanced employability for the local community.



Ambuja Cements’ commitment to empowering rural communities, creating a lasting socio-economic impact, and contributing to nation building through the empowerment of youth is highlighted through these efforts.







