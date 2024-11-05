Iran’s commodity shipments to Afghanistan surge 31 percent in 6 months

(MENAFN) Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan have experienced a significant increase of 31 percent in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to September 21, compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. According to Hossein Roustaei, Iran’s commercial attaché to Afghanistan, the country exported goods valued at approximately USD1.7 billion to Afghanistan during this six-month period. The volume of exported goods reached 2.523 million tons, marking a substantial year-on-year growth of 28 percent.



Additionally, Roustaei reported that Iran's imports from Afghanistan also saw a dramatic rise, with the value of products imported exceeding USD33 million. This figure represents an impressive 192 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In terms of weight, the imports surged by 598 percent, indicating a growing trade relationship between the two countries.



This trend aligns with broader patterns in Iran's trade activities with its neighboring countries. The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, previously announced that Iran's non-oil exports to its 15 neighboring nations increased by 12 percent during the same period. Overall, Iran exported 39 million tons of non-oil products worth USD15.6 billion, which reflects a four percent growth in weight year-on-year.



In total, Iran's non-oil trade with its neighboring countries amounted to 50 million tons, valued at USD32.6 billion during the first half of the current year. Rezvanifar highlighted that the non-oil trade figures showed an overall increase of five percent in weight and 15 percent in value compared to the previous year, indicating robust economic interactions and trade growth in the region.

