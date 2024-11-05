Bitcoin price sees fluctuations as US approaches election day

(MENAFN) The price of is currently experiencing fluctuations as the United States approaches a crucial Election Day. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin's price ranged from a low of USD66,803.65 to a high of USD69,201.57. This represents a decline from last week's level of USD73,500, marking a loss of approximately 7 percent over the week, with the current price settling around USD68,900 as of Tuesday morning GMT.



Market sentiment is closely tied to the election outcome, particularly regarding the potential impact of Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has made commitments to establish the US as the "crypto capital" of the world. Trump emphasized during a Bitcoin Conference in Nashville that if cryptocurrencies are to shape the future, they should be produced domestically in the US. This rhetoric has led to expectations of positive developments in the crypto market should he win the presidency.



According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin's market capitalization is currently around USD1.36 trillion, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately USD42.08 billion. These figures highlight the substantial trading activity within the cryptocurrency market, underscoring its significance as a financial asset.



Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has also been experiencing notable volatility, fluctuating between USD2,359.58 and USD2,483.05 over the same 24-hour period. The market's response to the election and the potential regulatory environment that could emerge thereafter will likely play a significant role in shaping cryptocurrency prices in the near future.

