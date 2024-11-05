First Trust Introduces A Small And Mid Cap Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”), announced today that it has launched units of First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income (the“Fund” and“SDVD”). Units of the Fund will commence trading on Cboe Canada at open today. The ticker symbol for the units is SDVD.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with current income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities included in the US Small Mid Cap Rising Dividend AchieversTM Index (the“Index”) as well as listed options on the Russell 2000® Index or exchange-traded funds that track the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing all or substantially all of its assets in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD), a U.S.-listed ETF which is managed by an affiliate of First Trust Canada that has substantially similar investment objectives as the Fund.

“We at First Trust Canada are very excited to announce the launch of this new ETF. Continuing with our goal of providing Canadians with relevant and timely investment strategies, the launch of SDVD follows the very successful launch of its sister ETF, SDVY. Similar to SDVY, this ETF provides investors access to quality dividend paying US small and medium cap companies but with the enhanced feature of income,” said Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada.

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the fund. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the fund, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S.$245.424 billion as of September 30, 2024 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. For more information, visit .